7 High Protein Sources For Vegetarians, The Last One Will Surprise You

Vegetarians often struggle to get enough protein because many traditional protein sources, like meat and fish are off the table. While there are plenty of plant-based options, they’re not always as protein-packed or easy to find, and some don’t provide all the essential amino acids your body needs. This can leave vegetarians at a disadvantage. The key is knowing where to find protein and combining different plant-based foods to ensure you’re getting enough for your body to thrive. With a little planning and knowledge, vegetarians can easily meet their protein requirements.

Why Is Protein Important Even If You Don't Exercise?

Every cell in your body (skin, hair, nails, and organs) depends on protein to function properly. It helps repair tissues, produce enzymes and hormones, support immune health and maintain overall energy levels. Even if you don’t exercise, your body constantly breaks down and rebuilds proteins to keep you healthy.

Protein is made up of amino acids, which the body uses for a variety of functions. While some amino acids are made by the body, nine are considered essential and must be obtained through food. A well-rounded vegetarian diet can provide these essential amino acids, especially when combining complementary protein sources.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For example, a 70 kg adult needs about 56 grams of protein per day. Athletes, pregnant women, and older adults may require more.

Top Vegetarian Sources For Protein

1. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a nutritional powerhouse, offering approximately 4 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants. A study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology highlights chia seeds' ability to support satiety and improve heart health, making them an excellent addition to vegetarian diets.

How to Use:

Add chia seeds to smoothies, oatmeal, or yoghurt.

Make a chia pudding by soaking them in almond milk with a touch of honey.

2. Nuts and Nut Butters

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and peanuts provide between 5 to 7 grams of protein per ounce (approx. 28 gm). They also contain healthy fats and essential vitamins. Nuts are convenient, calorie-dense and packed with nutrients, making them ideal for those with higher protein needs. A study in Nutrients found that regular nut consumption supports heart health and weight management.