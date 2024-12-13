Signs Of Diabetes In Women: Causes And Prevention

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide, with women being particularly susceptible to certain different challenges due to biological and hormonal factors. Understanding the signs, causes, and prevention of diabetes in women is essential for early detection and effective management.
Dr. Aamir Hussain, consultant physician says diabetes is a manageable condition when detected early and addressed with lifestyle modifications and medical care. "For women, understanding the risk factors and symptoms associated with the disease is crucial," says Dr. Hussain.
Talking to ETV Bharat, he shared that most symptoms of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are similar in both men and women, however, there are some signs that are developed only in women due to hormonal changes in their body.
Signs of diabetes in women
Dr. Hussain shares some of the early signs of diabetes in women. Recognising the early symptoms can help women seek timely medical intervention.
Frequent urination: A persistent need to urinate, especially during the night.
Excessive thirst: An unquenchable thirst, even after drinking sufficient water.
Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight without a change in diet or exercise.
Fatigue: Persistent tiredness and a lack of energy.
Blurred vision: Difficulty focusing or experiencing hazy vision.
Slow-healing wounds: Cuts, bruises, or sores that take longer to heal.
Recurrent infections: Increased susceptibility to infections, including urinary tract and yeast infections.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes due to insulin resistance.
Darkened skin patches: Acanthosis nigricans, often appearing in folds like the neck or armpits, can indicate insulin resistance.
Causes of diabetes in women
Several factors contribute to the onset of diabetes in women, including:
Genetics: A family history of diabetes increases susceptibility.
Hormonal changes: Pregnancy and menopause can impact blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity.
Obesity: Excess weight, particularly around the abdomen, is a significant risk factor.
Sedentary lifestyle: Lack of physical activity can lead to insulin resistance and weight gain.
Gestational diabetes: High blood sugar during pregnancy increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later.
Dietary choices: Consuming high-calorie, low-nutrient foods contributes to weight gain and blood sugar spikes.
Prevention of diabetes in women
While some risk factors like genetics cannot be controlled, lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of developing diabetes. Here are effective prevention strategies by Dr. Hussain.
Maintain a healthy weight: Aim for a BMI within the recommended range through regular exercise and balanced nutrition.
Adopt a balanced diet: Focus on whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Limit processed foods and sugary drinks.
Exercise regularly: Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.
Monitor blood sugar levels: Regular check-ups can help detect prediabetes or diabetes early.
Quit smoking: Smoking increases the risk of insulin resistance and complications.
Manage stress: High stress levels can affect blood sugar control. Practice mindfulness, yoga, or other stress-reduction techniques.
Stay informed: Women with a history of gestational diabetes or PCOS should be particularly vigilant about their health and consult a healthcare provider for tailored advice.
Risks from diabetes if left untreated
Diabetes makes it difficult for the body to make or use the hormone insulin. Insulin, that helps control blood-sugar levels by converting sugar from food into energy, can increase several health risks if left untreated.
Dr. Hussain shares, some of the health issues women can have are heart disease, vision problems, blindness, kidney disease, depression, heart attack, and stroke.
"The risk of heart disease is higher among women with diabetes, compared to men. Women with diabetes may have worse outcomes than men after heart attacks," says Dr. Hussain. He further adds that if women are diagnosed with diabetes early, it may help them avoid complications. "If you notice any unusual symptoms, reach out to a doctor. Lifestyle changes and medications can help keep the blood-sugar levels in control.
