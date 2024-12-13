ETV Bharat / health

Signs Of Diabetes In Women: Causes And Prevention

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide, with women being particularly susceptible to certain different challenges due to biological and hormonal factors. Understanding the signs, causes, and prevention of diabetes in women is essential for early detection and effective management.

Dr. Aamir Hussain, consultant physician says diabetes is a manageable condition when detected early and addressed with lifestyle modifications and medical care. "For women, understanding the risk factors and symptoms associated with the disease is crucial," says Dr. Hussain.

Talking to ETV Bharat, he shared that most symptoms of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are similar in both men and women, however, there are some signs that are developed only in women due to hormonal changes in their body.

Signs of diabetes in women

Dr. Hussain shares some of the early signs of diabetes in women. Recognising the early symptoms can help women seek timely medical intervention.

Frequent urination: A persistent need to urinate, especially during the night.

Excessive thirst: An unquenchable thirst, even after drinking sufficient water.

Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight without a change in diet or exercise.

Fatigue: Persistent tiredness and a lack of energy.

Blurred vision: Difficulty focusing or experiencing hazy vision.

Slow-healing wounds: Cuts, bruises, or sores that take longer to heal.

Recurrent infections: Increased susceptibility to infections, including urinary tract and yeast infections.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes due to insulin resistance.

Darkened skin patches: Acanthosis nigricans, often appearing in folds like the neck or armpits, can indicate insulin resistance.

Causes of diabetes in women

Several factors contribute to the onset of diabetes in women, including: