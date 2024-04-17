WATCH: Sandeep Singh Spills on His Kashmir-set Series; Refutes Claims of Backing Agenda-driven Films

Srinagar: Bollywood filmmaker Sandeep Singh is currently in Kashmir to shoot a 200-episode TV series. The filmmaker is in awe of the Valley and urges filmmakers to explore the most picturesque part of India. Known for producing films like Sarbjit, PM Narendra Modi, Main Atal Hoon, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Sandeep who is now gearing up for his small-screen debut with the show set in Kashmir, refutes the claims of backing agenda-driven films.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Singh revealed his motivations behind selecting Kashmir as the setting for his ambitious project. Initially hesitant to explore Kashmir, Singh confessed to his previous reservations, echoing sentiments shared by his family. However, the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government, and the subsequent metamorphosis in the region championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, sparked Singh's interest in Kashmir's potential.

"Initially, I hesitated to come to Kashmir, while my parents discouraged me. But truthfully, fear also gripped me. I had contemplated visiting several times but refrained. Yet, after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, I sensed the opportune moment. Many urged me to film here, emphasizing the necessity for influencers like myself to visit, to encourage local youth. Thus, I formulated a plan. I'm working on a series about soldiers, which spans 200 episodes. I've resolved to shoot all 200 episodes exclusively in Kashmir. Initially, I intended to film briefly here and complete the remainder in Mumbai. Yet, I've opted to shoot entirely in Kashmir to provide employment opportunities for local youths, line producers, actors, writers, makeup artists, costume designers, and cameramen," he stated.

He added, "I perceive a shift wherein apprehensions dissipate. Witnessing numerous youths managing their own small cafes here suggests a burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit. The city exudes development with open-all-night restaurants, illuminated streets, and newly erected bridges. I extend gratitude to Manoj Sinha. The security apparatus, including police and army personnel, foster a sense of security, fostering a liberated atmosphere. I believe it's time for Bollywood to pivot, increasing filming endeavours in Kashmir. The unparalleled beauty of this region eclipses other locales in India. Beyond gastronomy and cultural richness, the unparalleled hospitality extended to tourists distinguishes Kashmir."

Singh underscores his dedication to nurturing indigenous talent by scouting local performers in Kashmir. He reaffirmed his commitment to filming the entire 200-episode series in the region, acknowledging the abundance of untapped potential and resources.

During his visit, Singh was captivated by Kashmir's vibrant youth culture and burgeoning creative scene. He commended the resilience and talent of local youths, advocating for their empowerment through cinematic avenues.

When asked about his supposed association with agenda-driven films, Singh stressed his preference for narratives that inspire and resonate with audiences. He dismissed the notion of agenda-driven cinema, emphasising his productions' aim to uplift and empower viewers.

"In my view, Legend, my production company, has consistently crafted impactful films, illustrating cinema's profound influence on audiences. Our films inspire and motivate, as seen in productions like Aligarh, Sarbjit, Mary Kom, Jhund, Savarkar, and the inspiring biopic on PM Narendra Modi. These productions ignite youth aspirations, fostering proactive engagement. I aspire to create films that resonate universally, irrespective of commercial success," he asserted.

Singh advocated for embracing criticism, viewing it as constructive feedback rather than mere condemnation. He urged individuals not to succumb to negativity, but instead, to harness criticism as a catalyst for personal growth.

Regarding his upcoming series, Singh emphasised its youth-centric approach, aiming to instil values of self-acceptance, resilience, and integrity among viewers. He expressed optimism for the project to serve as a platform for emerging talent, fostering artistic growth in the region and beyond.

"Contemporary youth navigate diverse paths globally. My series prioritizes youth-centric themes, advocating for self-awareness, cultural pride, and mutual respect. We have a limited lifespan; victory should be dignified and benevolent, devoid of harm," he concluded, inviting aspiring talents to join his endeavour in Srinagar.