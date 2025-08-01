ETV Bharat / entertainment

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Best Actor At 59, King Khan Is Finally Crowned

Hyderabad: In a moment that feels straight out of a Bollywood climax, Shah Rukh Khan has won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. The superstar bags National Award for his performance in the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. He shares the honour with Vikrant Massey, who also won for his stunning work in 12th Fail.

For fans who’ve grown up watching SRK romance on mustard fields or outwit villains with charm, this is more than just an award as winning National Awards is a vindication. After nearly 35 years in the industry, countless hits, and millions of hearts won, King Khan has finally got the recognition he truly deserves from the National Film Awards.

In Jawan directed by Atlee, Khan plays a double role. One as a masked vigilante, the other as a wronged army officer. The film isn’t just action and swagger. It was layered, emotional, and socially charged. And at the heart of it is an actor who has, once again, reinvented himself.

Needless to say, that after a little dull phase, it’s a new SRK we’re seeing. The one who is gritty, fearless, and fiercely relevant (remember Met Gala?). After ruling romance, he’s now commanding the action space with films like Pathaan and Jawan.