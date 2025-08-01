71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Best Actor At 59, King Khan Is Finally Crowned

Hyderabad: In a moment that feels straight out of a Bollywood climax, Shah Rukh Khan has won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. The superstar bags National Award for his performance in the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. He shares the honour with Vikrant Massey, who also won for his stunning work in 12th Fail.
For fans who’ve grown up watching SRK romance on mustard fields or outwit villains with charm, this is more than just an award as winning National Awards is a vindication. After nearly 35 years in the industry, countless hits, and millions of hearts won, King Khan has finally got the recognition he truly deserves from the National Film Awards.
In Jawan directed by Atlee, Khan plays a double role. One as a masked vigilante, the other as a wronged army officer. The film isn’t just action and swagger. It was layered, emotional, and socially charged. And at the heart of it is an actor who has, once again, reinvented himself.
Needless to say, that after a little dull phase, it’s a new SRK we’re seeing. The one who is gritty, fearless, and fiercely relevant (remember Met Gala?). After ruling romance, he’s now commanding the action space with films like Pathaan and Jawan.
What makes this win even more special is the timing. At 59, after multiple surgeries, setbacks, and a brief lull in his career, King Khan proves he’s not done yet. The actor is busy with his upcoming film King which is a home production and co-stars his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead.
And now, finally, with a National Award in hand, the king stands crowned once more.
The National Film Awards 2023 were announced in New Delhi by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who headed this year’s jury. A total of 323 feature films were in the running, making the competition tougher than ever.
While Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan grabbed headlines, there were many other big wins. Rani Mukerji, once SRK’s frequent co-star and a fan favourite in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, won Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
🏆 71st #NationalFilmAwards 🏆— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 1, 2025
➡️ Best Actress in a Leading Role awarded to:
🎬 Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi)
🎬 Actress: Rani Mukerji@MIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/hFkdtHXmhc
The Best Feature Film award went to 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. A story that quietly won hearts, it now walks away with the top honour.
Sudipto Sen was named Best Director for The Kerala Story, a film that stirred both conversation and controversy across the country.
Karan Johar’s colourful family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was awarded Best Popular Film for Wholesome Entertainment.
And Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, picked up the award for Best Feature Film promoting national, social, and environmental values.
