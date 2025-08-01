71st National Film Awards To Be Announced Today, Stay Tuned

Hyderabad: The 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 are set to be officially announced today. The jury, after weeks of deliberation, is expected to submit its final report to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L Murugan at 4 PM.
Following this, a press briefing will be held at 6 PM at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where the jury members will formally reveal the winners across various categories. Media personnel have been requested to assemble by 5:30 PM.
The buzz is rife that Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail) and Rani Mukerji (for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway) are the top contenders for Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. Both actors received widespread acclaim for their performances.
last year, the Best Feature Film award went to Aattam, a Malayalam-language drama directed by Anand Ekarshi, which was praised for its storytelling and cinematic depth. The Kannada blockbuster Kantara won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, adding to its critical and commercial success.
Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in Kantara. The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh, recognising their outstanding work in their respective films. The award for Best Debut Film of a Director went to Fouja, a Haryanvi film that impressed the jury with its storytelling and direction.
According to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Awards "aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance."
Stay tuned for live updates and full winners' list once the announcement is made.