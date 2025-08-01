ETV Bharat / entertainment

71st National Film Awards To Be Announced Today, Stay Tuned

Hyderabad: The 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 are set to be officially announced today. The jury, after weeks of deliberation, is expected to submit its final report to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L Murugan at 4 PM.

Following this, a press briefing will be held at 6 PM at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where the jury members will formally reveal the winners across various categories. Media personnel have been requested to assemble by 5:30 PM.

The buzz is rife that Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail) and Rani Mukerji (for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway) are the top contenders for Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. Both actors received widespread acclaim for their performances.

last year, the Best Feature Film award went to Aattam, a Malayalam-language drama directed by Anand Ekarshi, which was praised for its storytelling and cinematic depth. The Kannada blockbuster Kantara won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, adding to its critical and commercial success.