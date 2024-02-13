National Film Awards Undergo Changes, Nargis Dutt, Indira Gandhi Categories Renamed

New Delhi: The National Film Awards have undergone significant changes, including renaming prestigious categories and increasing cash rewards. The 'Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film' and the 'Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration' have been renamed. The decision to rename these awards was made by a committee formed by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry during the pandemic. The committee, led by Neerja Sekhar, proposed various modifications, which were unanimously approved.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, a member of the committee, finalised recommendations in December, focusing on technical aspects like sound. Entries for the 2022 National Awards closed on January 30, delayed due to the pandemic.

The committee's suggestions led to renaming the 'Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director' to simply 'Best Debut Film of a Director.' Now, instead of sharing the prize money between the producer and the director, only the director will receive it.

Likewise, the 'Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration' is now called the 'Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values.' This change combines awards for social issues and environmental conservation into a single category

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award's cash prize has increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Additionally, the prize money for Swarn Kamal and Rajat Kamal winners has been raised to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, previously varying by category. Notable changes include combining the awards for 'Best Animation Film' and 'Best Special Effects' into the new category 'Best AVGC Film,' with two sub-categories.

The 'Best Audiography' category has been renamed 'Best Sound Design,' with an increased prize of Rs 2 lakh. Other adjustments include renaming the 'Best Music Direction' category to 'Best Background Music.' The special jury award has been discontinued, but the jury may give two special mentions in both feature and non-feature film categories.

In the non-feature film category, some segments have been merged, while others have been discontinued. A new category for 'Best Script' has been introduced. The segments for various themes like anthropology, science, technology, and social issues have been consolidated into 'Best Documentary' and 'Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Issues.' Awards for 'Best Film on Family Values' and special jury awards have been discontinued in this category. (With PTI inputs)