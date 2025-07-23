Saiyaara Title Track Ranks #5 On Spotify Global Top 50, Becomes First Bollywood Song To Reach This Spot

Hyderabad: The title track of filmmaker Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara has become the first Bollywood song to break into the top 10 of Spotify's Top 50 Global Chart. Composed by the trio Tanishk, Farheem and Arslan, the song is now ranked #5 globally, outperforming international hits by artists such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. While the film has surprised critics and audiences with its box office success, it's the music that is now making waves across the globe. According to the makers, this is the first time a Bollywood track has reached the top 10 on Spotify's Global chart.

The Saiyaara soundtrack has become a runaway hit on streaming platforms. On Tuesday evening, all six songs from the film, including Barbaad (Reprise) by Jubin Nautiyal and Shilpa Rao, Tum Ho Toh by Vishal Mishra, Humsafar by Sachet-Parampara, and Saiyaara (Reprise) by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, ranked in the top 10 of Spotify India's Top 50 chart. But it was the original title track that truly made history on the global stage.

At the time of publishing, Saiyaara sits at #5 on Spotify's Global Top 50 list, ahead of Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars' Die with a Smile, and Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild. Tracks ahead of it include Golden by HUNTR/X, Big Poe by Tyler, Daisies by Justin Bieber, and BLACKPINK's Jump.

The achievement has sparked excitement among fans and the film's extended family. Actor Ananya Panday, cousin of lead star Ahaan Panday, took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Sharing a screenshot of the track at #7, she wrote, "Saiyaara on global charts top 50 on Spotify, how crazy! I'm doing my bit to take it to number 1 now. Let's do it India #OnLoop."

Ahaan's sister and social media influencer Alanna Panday also chimed in with a post that read, "#Saiyaara hit Spotify Global Charts #7." YRF shared Bipasha Basu's Instagram Story that read, "#saiyaara on Number 7 in Global Top 50.

The film's music is composed by Tanishk, Farheem and Arslan, and this rare feat highlights not just the growing reach of Bollywood music, but also the power of digital platforms in reshaping how Indian music finds a global audience.