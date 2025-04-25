Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Did You Know, He Was The First Indian Artist To Reach THIS Milestone On Spotify?

Hyderabad: Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh turned a year older on Friday, April 25, 2025. Fans would have enjoyed his upcoming concert in Chennai, scheduled for Sunday, April 27. However, due to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 2, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured, the singer announced the cancellation of the concert.
As the singer marks his 38th birthday today, let's reflect on the historic milestone he achieved last year. The Tum Hi Ho singer became the first Indian musician to surpass 100 million followers on the popular global music streaming platform Spotify. This remarkable feat had placed Arijit Singh as the second most-followed artist globally on Spotify, just behind British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. With this achievement, Singh had outpaced several international music powerhouses, including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Drake.
Arijit Singh, known for his soul-stirring vocals and emotive renditions, has delivered numerous chart-topping tracks over the years. Do you know which songs have helped the singer achieve the second spot on Spotify? Here's the list of ten of his most-streamed songs that have resonated with millions:
1. Kesariya - A romantic song from Brahmastra (2022), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
2. Agar Tum Saath Ho - Composed by AR Rahman, this heartbreaking song from Tamasha (2015), featured Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
3. Shayad - The love song was from Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020), composed by Pritam.
4. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage - This love song from Kabir Singh (2020), starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
5. Chaleya - The song from Jawan (2023), starred Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
6. Heeriye - The 2023 music video starred Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and singer Jasleen Royal.
7. Khairiyat - The love song from Chhichhore (2019), composed by Pritam, featured the late Sushant Singh Rajput.
8. Tum Hi Ho - The iconic song from Aashiqui 2 (2013) made Singh go mainstream years ago. The song, which remains a fan-favourite even today, featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
9. Pal - The song from Jalebi (2018) is composed by Javed Mohsin, and the lyrics are penned by Prashant Ingole and Kunaal Vermaa
10. Ghungroo - The dance track from War (2019), starred Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.
Meanwhile, ahead of his birthday on Thursday, Arijit Singh announced the cancellation of his upcoming concert in Chennai, slated to be held on Sunday, April 27. The decision was taken as a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 2.
The singer shared a post on his Instagram Story, re-posting an official statement from the concert organisers. The statement read: "IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th."
The statement further mentioned that all ticket holders would be refunded their full ticket price, and that the refunds would be automatically credited back to their original mode of payment.
