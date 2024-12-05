Spotify Wrapped 2024: Arijit Singh and Pritam Reign Supreme as India's Most-Streamed Artists

Hyderabad: Spotify's annual Wrapped 2024 campaign has revealed the most-streamed artists and music of the year. Among the top performers in India, Indian music giants Arijit Singh and Pritam have continued to capture the hearts of millions, securing their places at the top of the charts.

Arijit Singh has been crowned the most-streamed artist in India for the fourth consecutive year with his dominance in the Indian music landscape showing no sign of fading. Arijit, known for his versatility, has consistently topped Spotify India's charts, solidifying his position as the go-to artist for Bollywood soundtracks, romantic ballads, and soulful tracks. Following Arijit Singh, Pritam, one of the most successful composers in Bollywood, holds the 2nd spot on Spotify India's most-streamed artist list.

Both Arijit Singh and Pritam were key contributors to the year's most-streamed tracks and albums. The romantic track Pehle Bhi Main by Vishal Mishra, was the most-streamed song of 2024, with over 228 million streams. 2024 also saw an increasing popularity of Punjabi music, with artists like Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, and Badshah securing spots in the Top 25. Moreover, I-Pop, a fusion of Indian and global pop influences, became a significant trend, with tracks like Mahiye Jinna Sonha by Darshan Raval and Heeriye by Jasleen Royal featuring Arijit Singh making their mark.

Globally, Spotify Wrapped 2024 marked its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of evolving music trends. The campaign highlighted the shifts in music preferences, with romantic and Bollywood soundtracks leading in India, while global artists like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Drake continued to dominate worldwide.

The Wrapped 2024 campaign also included insights into podcast consumption, with creators like Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani topping the podcast charts in India. Meanwhile, true crime and self-help podcasts remained popular among Indian listeners.