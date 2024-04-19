Raj Kundra Drops Cryptic Post after ED Attaches Assets worth Rs 97.79 Cr: 'Learning to Stay Calm'

Hyderabad: Businessman Raj Kundra and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, have been embroiled in a controversy, accused of involvement in a Rs 6600 crore Bitcoin Ponzi scam. Following the action by Enforcement Directorate (ED), Raj took to social media to share a cryptic post.

The ED has attached properties worth about Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Raj and Shilpa, including a bungalow, a flat, and equity shares, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This move comes after investigations into alleged investor deception through cryptocurrency schemes.

Raj Kundra Drops Cryptic Post after ED Attaches Properties worth Rs 97.79 Cr

Amid these allegations, Kundra posted a cryptic message on his Instagram, featuring a roaring lion with the quote, "Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth." Meanwhile, his legal counsel, Prashant Patil, earlier stated that they would adhere to legal procedures to safeguard their rights and property. Patil expressed confidence in the judiciary, emphasizing their willingness to cooperate with the authorities.

The ED initiated its probe following FIRs filed by both the Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against against a company named Variable Tech Private Limited and several individuals associated with the Bitcoin Ponzi scam. The scheme allegedly entailed fraudulent collection of significant funds from the public, promising lucrative returns. Notably, the ED has attached properties including a residential flat in Mumbai's Juhu, a bungalow in Pune, and equity shares in Kundra's name, totaling Rs 97.79 crore. As the legal proceedings unfold, the public awaits further developments in this high-profile case.