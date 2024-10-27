Pushpa 2: Producer Ravi Shankar Reveals Massive 11,500 Screen Release Worldwide for Allu Arjun Starrer

Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is gearing up for a grand global release on December 5, 2024. Producer Ravi Shankar recently shared this exciting update, revealing that the film will be showcased in approximately 11,500 screens worldwide- 5,000 of which will be located overseas, and 6,500 in India.

Shankar shared an interesting update about the upcoming action thriller to a news agency stating: "We have preponed the release date for almost one day. Earlier, we thought December 6, now we are coming on December 5. We are releasing across the world around 11,500 screens. It will be 5000 screens overseas and 6500 in India. The film is in 6 languages."

The preponement allows for final touches on the remaining shoot and post-production work. Producer Ravi Shankar stated, "We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. Our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly following the immense success of the first part."

Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 continues the gripping narrative centered around the power struggles within the red sandalwood smuggling underworld. The film is set to be released in six languages, catering to a diverse audience, and promises to build on the success of its predecessor, which won Allu Arjun a National Film Award for his outstanding performance.

The excitement around Pushpa 2: The Rule has been palpable, especially with Allu Arjun recently unveiling a striking new poster on his Instagram, where he is depicted in a rugged avatar, exuding charisma while brandishing a gun. In preparation for its release, the film's marketing team has been actively engaging audiences with teasers and songs, which have received an overwhelmingly positive response. The songs especially fueled anticipation among fans eager to see how the story unfolds.

