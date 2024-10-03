Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun Condemn Minister's Remarks on Naga Chaitanya - Samantha's Divorce

Hyderabad: In a recent controversy, prominent Telugu actors including Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun have united to call out Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments, which linked the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to BRS leader KT Rama Rao. The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the film fraternity, who labeled them as "disgraceful" and "baseless."

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his disappointment, calling for politicians to set better examples and refrain from using personal matters for political gain. He emphasised the importance of respecting individual privacy, especially regarding women in the industry. Taking to X, he wrote: "I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members. No one should stoop to this level for scoring political points by dragging unconnected people and more so women into their political slug fest and make distasteful fictional allegations."

He further wrote: "We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. Politicians and people in honourable positions should set better examples. Trust the concerned will make amends and withdraw these malicious remarks immediately." Director Srikanth Odela dubbed the remarks "unfortuante," saying that "power and position cannot buy dignity."

Allu Arjun Condemn Minister's Remarks on Naga Chaitanya - Samantha's Divorce (Instagram Story)

Allu Arjun echoed these sentiments in an Instagram post, urging respect and dignity within society, while director Srikanth Odela highlighted the negative impact of such comments on women's empowerment in the film industry. His social media post read: "I strongly condemn the baseless derogatory comments made about film personalities and film families. This behaviour is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal," Allu Arjun's story update read."

Following widespread criticism, Konda Surekha clarified her remarks were meant to question KT Rama Rao for "belittling women" and not to hurt Samantha Prabhu's sentiments. She stated that she would "unconditionally" retract her comments if Samantha or her fans were offended by them.