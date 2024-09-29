'To Many More Milestones Like These': Allu Arjun Sends Birthday Love To Sneha Reddy With Sweet Note And Pics

Hyderabad: September 29 marks a special day for Sneha Reddy as she celebrates her birthday. Her husband, South superstar Allu Arjun, made sure to fill the day with love and joy. In a heartfelt gesture, Allu took to social media to share adorable pictures of the couple.

On his Instagram Stories, Allu posted charming images that beautifully captured their love and companionship. He wrote, "Happy birthday," tagging Sneha and adding a personal touch with the message, "To many more milestones like these," finishing with a black heart emoji.

Allu Arjun Sends Birthday Love To Sneha Reddy (Photo: Allu Arjun's Instagram Story)

Allu Arjun and Sneha, who got married in 2011, are admired for their strong bond and mutual support in both personal and professional aspects. The couple is blessed with two children: their son Ayaan, born in 2014, and their daughter Arha, born in 2016.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film faced several delays and is now set to hit theatres on December 6. The first part of Pushpa showcased a gripping power struggle around red sandalwood smuggling.

The impressive cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, will return for this sequel. Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, was a major box office success.

Pushpa: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings. Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise at the 69th National Film Awards last year.