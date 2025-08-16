Janmashtami 2025: From Radha Kaise Na Jale To Woh Kisna Hai - Celebrate Krishna's Birthday With 5 Best Bollywood Songs

Hyderabad: Our nation is drenched in festival spirit today, August 16, 2025, as devotees all over India are celebrating the sacred day of Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Flowers and lights adorn temples, homes, and community centres, while Dahi Handi functions and spiritual gatherings bring out the essence of the occasion. From midnight prayers to cultural performances, Janmashtami is a celebration that unites spirituality, tradition, and vibrant energy.

And no Indian celebration is complete without music. While religious bhajans and classical kirtans have remained at the core of Janmashtami all along, Bollywood has, over the years, added a few memorable songs that have become a part of the festive fervour. From soul-stirring melodies dedicated to Radha and Krishna to upbeat numbers for Dahi Handi utsav, these tracks have found a niche in festive playlists.

Here's a look at five Bollywood songs that best describe the spirit of Krishna Janmashtami and continue to make the festivities sparkle even today.

1. Radha Kaise Na Jale - Lagaan (2001)

This evergreen song that depicts the eternal love between Radha and Krishna so aptly, Radha Kaise Na Jale, continues to be among the favourites when it comes to celebrating Janmashtami. Starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, the song is sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The song's cultural depth, choreography, and lyrics give the song a symbolic representation of Radha-Krishna's union. Even after two decades, its tune is still popular among people and is on every temple's and festive occasion's playlist.

2. Woh Kisna Hai - Kisna: The Warrior Poet (2004)

Few Bollywood songs have come close to attaining the devotional popularity enjoyed by Woh Kisna Hai. Voiced by Sukhwinder Singh, this song from Subhash Ghai-directed film stars Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani. The song perfectly fuses spirituality with splendour, making it a Janmashtami party pick for almost two decades now. Be it temple processions, midnight aartis, or elaborate stage shows, Woh Kisna Hai has turned into a devotional anthem of happiness. As Sukhwinder Singh used to say in interviews, the magic of the song is that it moves people emotionally, not merely as a film song, but as part of their festive lives.

3. Maiya Yashoda - Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

This family number from Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster has a special place in Janmashtami celebrations, especially in schools and colleges. Performed on screen by Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, the song is a playful depiction of Krishna's childhood mischief. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Anuradha Paudwal, and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the track still enjoys popularity during festive cultural programmes. Its innocent charm and lively beats make it a perfect choice for group dances and stage performances.

4. Radhe Radhe - Dream Girl (2019)

Infusing Krishna devotion with a contemporary touch, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl's song Radhe Radhe brings in a new touch of freshness to Janmashtami playlists. Featuring high-beat rhythms, catchy lyrics by Kumaar, and singing by Meet Bros and Amit Gupta, the song commemorates the playful chemistry between Krishna and Radha in a modern way. Its teenage energy makes it particularly trendy among the younger generation, who often recreate the song in themed performances by dressing up as Radha and Krishna.

5. Mach Gaya Shor - Khud-Daar (1982)

A classic that continues to echo at Dahi Handi utsavs, Mach Gaya Shor is remembered for its realistic depiction of the festival. Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan, the song shows the actor joining the festive crowds, attempting to climb the human pyramid, and breaking the matki. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the track is full of energy and festive zest. Its authenticity and joyous spirit make it a perennial favourite across generations.