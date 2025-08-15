Independence Day 2025: From Raazi To Manikarnika, Powerful Female Performances That Celebrate India's Spirit

Hyderabad: Independence Day is more than parades and waving flags; it's about honouring courage, resilience, and the stories of those who inspire change. Over the years, Bollywood has brought us unforgettable women-led patriotic films that demonstrate determination, sacrifice and unwavering spirit.

From historical epics to gripping thrillers, these films put women as leading figures in India's cinematic celebrations of patriotism. Here are five powerful performances you can watch again this Independence Day.

Alia Bhatt in Raazi

In one of her strongest performances, Alia Bhatt essays Sehmat Khan, a young Indian spy who gets married into a Pakistani army family during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat, director Meghna Gulzar's Raazi is a taut tale of sacrifice, duty, and selfless heroism. Alia's subdued yet emotionally intense performance lent depth to a character embroiled in personal feelings versus national responsibility. Bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, the film also features Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shishir Sharma.

Deepika Padukone in Fighter

As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Deepika Padukone soars, both literally and figuratively, in this high-octane aerial action film. Set against the backdrop of a deadly terrorist attack, the movie tracks an elite Indian Air Force unit on thrilling missions that combine patriotism, rugged combat, and heartfelt bonds. Deepika's on-screen presence and performance in flight scenes make her the scene-stealer in this Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor starrer. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks the beginning of an ambitious aerial action franchise.

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Directed by Shailja Dhangar, this biographical drama is based on the real-life story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female Indian Air Force officers to fly over a combat area. Janhvi Kapoor, playing Gunjan, conveys the strength and quiet determination of a pioneer, marking her battle against gender stereotypes and her determination to serve during the Kargil War.

Kangana Ranaut in Tejas

In Tejas, Kangana Ranaut plays the character of Wing Commander Tejas Gill, a fictional Air Force officer who carries out high-risk operations. Torn between personal strife and duty as an officer, her performance is proof of the courage of women in uniform. Sarvesh Mewara has written and directed the film, and Ronnie Screwvala has produced it. The movie pays tribute to the determination of women in the military who exceed the line of duty.

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut's performance as Rani Lakshmi Bai in this epic historical drama infused life into the legend of India's earliest female freedom fighter. From the raw action sequences to poignant scenes of sacrifice, she infused the warrior queen's spirit into the character. Jointly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana herself, the film turned out to be one of the top-grossing women-led films in India and earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress.

More Powerful Performances

These movies top the list, yet other female-centric patriotic movies, including Chak De! India (with Vidya Malvade and women's hockey team plot), Mary Kom featuring Priyanka Chopra, and Neerja with Sonam Kapoor, also inspire people. All of these movies are stories of bravery - either on the warfront, in sports stadiums, or combating terrorism.