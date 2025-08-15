OTT Releases This Weekend: From JSK To Virgin Boys - Here's What To Stream On Independence Day

Hyderabad: This Independence Day is not just about parades, patriotic songs, and flag hoisting; it's also about a cinematic feast waiting for you at home. With the long weekend coinciding with August 15, 2025, major OTT platforms are rolling out fresh content. From gripping real-life inspired narratives to laugh-out-loud entertainers, here's a look at what's streaming this week.

JSK - Janaki vs State of Kerala

OTT Release Date: August 15, 2025

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Legal Drama

Cast: Anupama Parmeswaran, Suresh Gopi, Divya Pilai, Shruti Ramchandran, Askar Ali

Directed and written by Pravin Narayanan, JSK - Janaki vs State of Kerala is a legal drama about a young girl and her unfortunate case of sexual assault. What starts as an event of unfortunate assault turns to an unpredictable position for her the moment she decides to bring this case to the court. She is confronted with intelligent and experienced lawyer David Abel Donoven, who chooses to defend the accused. Thereafter, it takes an unconventional approach, becoming less about her life and more about her journey of complexities with the challenge of the Judicial system.

Limitless - Live Better Now

OTT Release Date: August 15, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Documentary, Reality

Cast: Chris Hemsworth

Limitless - Live Better Now is a docuseries featuring Chris Hemsworth. In Limitless, the actor challenges himself with the guidance of internationally renowned scientists to challenge his mind and health. Limitless features Chris Hemsworth pushing limits and testing his mental ability and physical strength to lead a longer and better life.

Good Day

OTT Release Date: August 15, 2025

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Prithviraj Ramalingam, Myna Nandhini, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kaali Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal

Set in Tamil Nadu, Good Day follows Shanthakumar, a garment factory worker, whose life spirals into chaos after a night of celebrations over his delayed salary. A drunken spat with his landlord quickly snowballs into a desperate search for a lost love - but the night takes a darker turn when he is entangled in a murder investigation. As he navigates twists, betrayals, and police interrogation, the question remains - is he a witness, a suspect, or something more?

Night Always Comes

OTT release date: August 15

OTT platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Randall Park

Night Always Comes is an American crime thriller film directed by Benjamin Caron with a screenplay by Sarah Conradt, based on the 2021 novel The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin. The film centres around Lynette and her family, who are faced with eviction in Portland, a fight against the underbelly of the city and her own history as she searches all night for $25,000 to save her home.

Virgin Boys

OTT Release Date: August 15, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Geetanand, Mitraaw Sharma, Srihaan, Sheetal Tiwari, Kaushal Manda

If you're in the mood for an adult comedy, Virgin Boys delivers with outrageous humour and a wild plot. The Telugu entertainer follows three college friends - Arya, Dundy, and Ronny - who make a pact to lose their virginity before New Year's Eve. Packed with romance, bromance, and chaos, the film's second half is loaded with unexpected gags and sharp comic timing. Despite low-key promotions, it performed well in theatres and now arrives on OTT for wider audiences.