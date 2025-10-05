ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Ricky Kej On Gandhi - Mantras Of Compassion: Why Music, Not Speeches, Can Heal A Divided World - And The Ending Explained

Ricky: Be The Change is very close to my heart. The track features a 75-piece orchestra that I recorded in New York, and the video showcases the incredible Bangalore-based speed painter Vilas Nayak. He painted a portrait of Gandhi in just three and a half minutes, and we filmed that entire process. The video beautifully captures both art and philosophy as it's about transformation through creativity.

ETV Bharat: One of the standout songs from the album is Be The Change. How did that come together?

Two years ago, I met Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and we collaborated on a series of concerts across India. During those travels, both of us felt strongly that the world needed a 'refresher course' on Gandhi. We live in a time of deep division, hatred, and violence, and Gandhian values can remind us of compassion, peace, and unity. That's how the album was created.

Ricky: Gandhi has been my hero for as long as I can remember. In fact, all three of my Grammy-winning projects included at least one song inspired by him. I've always felt the need to create a full album dedicated entirely to Mahatma Gandhi, and that dream finally came true with Gandhi - Mantras of Compassion.

ETV Bharat: You recently put out a video album on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that has gained a lot of attention and appreciation. Please tell us about the inspiration and creative process behind it.

Ricky Kej, a Grammy-winning composer, speaks about his new album Gandhi - Mantras of Compassion, his conviction in music as a means to create change, and his continued rejection of mainstream cinema in favour of producing independent, message-driven art. In this exclusive interview, ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK speaks with Kej about his reflections on the values of Gandhi, the choices behind his creative endeavors, and the personal philosophy about his success across the globe.

Ricky: For me, music is a deeply personal expression. When you work in films, the music often serves someone else's vision - a director's or a producer's idea. That's not where my heart is. I like to create music that reflects what I believe in and what I feel strongly about. My compositions are rooted in India's culture and social consciousness, whether it's celebrating the environment, spreading awareness on climate change, or highlighting Gandhian ideals. I create music that transcends entertainment. Unless the film itself has a solid social message, I am not really interested in working in the film industry.

ETV Bharat: Many of your songs contain messages about social and environmental change. How do you envision music being a vehicle for awareness?

Ricky: I believe music is one of the most powerful ways to spur change. We are capable of giving speeches, we are capable of showing scientific data, but for the most part, they often do not change behaviour. Music, however, pulls on the strings of emotion - it connects squarely at the heart and at the soul. There are big challenges in the world: the climate crisis, air pollution, plastic waste, deforestation, poverty, hunger, malnutrition, gender-based violence, and water and sanitation challenges. These are all big challenges, but when you express those challenges through music, that is when people really feel the urgency. That is when change begins. I do not see myself just being a musician, I see myself as a communicator - I am simplifying big ideas through melody and emotion so that they can be exposed to more people and hopefully inspire them to do something.

ETV Bharat: You've composed several independent Kannada songs as well. Could you talk about some of those?

Ricky: Yes, absolutely. I love making Kannada songs, but I prefer them to be independent creations rather than part of a commercial film setup. One song I composed is Nee Badalaadare, which is inspired by Gandhi's quote, 'Be the change you wish to see in the world'. Another song I did was Jaya Hai Kannada Thaye with the late HS Venkatesh Murthy, a poet I greatly admired. It celebrates the natural beauty of Karnataka - its rivers, fields, and culture. We have also worked on Amma Kaveri, which was written in honour of Kaveri River, and I put together Banje Honnamma, which was based on the traditional Kamsale folk form. I hold these songs very dear to me because they represent Kannada identity and nature, in its most honest form.

ETV Bharat: You've also collaborated with a number of international artists, and you've even won multiple Grammy Awards. How does it feel to represent India on such a global stage?

Ricky: It feels very fulfilling. When I won my first Grammy, it was very much like a dream state - and now to have won three is something I wouldn't have ever imagined. Being one of the youngest Indians to achieve that honour makes it even more special.

What makes me happiest, though, is that my work represents India's cultural and spiritual richness on a global platform. The awards are not just personal recognition; they amplify the message behind my music. Every time I receive an award, it gives my songs and the causes they represent a larger audience. This year, receiving the Padma Shri was equally meaningful. It reaffirmed my belief that the unconventional path I chose, focusing on independent music and social awareness, was the right one.

ETV Bharat: You mentioned making "difficult choices" early in your career. What were some of them?

Ricky: The biggest challenge was choosing independence over convention. In India, people often assume that if you're a composer, you must be working in films. The first question I get is always, 'Which movie have you composed for?' (laughs) But I wanted to break that mould. I wished to demonstrate that music can exist for its own sake, and that it does not need to be associated with the cinema to be significant or valuable. This choice was no small decision, especially in the early years, but today I can proudly say I made the right choice.

ETV Bharat: What message would you like to share with young artists and your listeners through Gandhi - Mantras of Compassion?

Ricky: I would say - 'let compassion lead you'. Gandhi's life lessons are not merely lessons from the past; they are philosophies for living in the present. The album is my small contribution to the idea that peace and compassion are not outdated ideas - they are more relevant today than ever. Art can heal divisions. Music, in particular, can bridge differences that politics or religion often cannot. If even a few listeners are inspired to 'be the change', then I believe this album has done its job.