Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Fans Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer As One More National Award-Worthy Film

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for movie buffs as Rishab Shetty's long-awaited film Kantara Chapter 1 has finally been released in theatres. The movie, which is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has already set social media abuzz with reactions from the audience pouring in on X (formerly Twitter).

With advance booking and massive pre-release buzz, the movie is expected to earn massive amounts at the box office. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral disputes introduced in the first one. Alongside Shetty, the film also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, and others.

The film opened in theatres on October 2, coinciding with the release of Bollywood's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Both movies debuted on the same date, but Kantara Chapter 1 still performed well in the social media space, with many commending the film for its direction, music, and visuals.

One user wrote, "Excellent Second half ….. Worth watching for the Second Half. Decent Movie. @shetty_rishab Nailed it in the Second half. Overall, it is a good watch, the second half will not disappoint u, it will be the same as Kantara, but it is a Good watch."