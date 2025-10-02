Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Fans Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer As One More National Award-Worthy Film
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 hits theatres to strong fan reactions on X, with praise for its visuals, music, and gripping second half.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 2, 2025 at 8:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for movie buffs as Rishab Shetty's long-awaited film Kantara Chapter 1 has finally been released in theatres. The movie, which is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has already set social media abuzz with reactions from the audience pouring in on X (formerly Twitter).
With advance booking and massive pre-release buzz, the movie is expected to earn massive amounts at the box office. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral disputes introduced in the first one. Alongside Shetty, the film also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, and others.
The film opened in theatres on October 2, coinciding with the release of Bollywood's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Both movies debuted on the same date, but Kantara Chapter 1 still performed well in the social media space, with many commending the film for its direction, music, and visuals.
One user wrote, "Excellent Second half ….. Worth watching for the Second Half. Decent Movie. @shetty_rishab Nailed it in the Second half. Overall, it is a good watch, the second half will not disappoint u, it will be the same as Kantara, but it is a Good watch."
Excellent Second half ….. Worth Too watch For Second Half 🔥🔥🔥. Decent Movie @shetty_rishab Nailed it in Second half— Appi 🦅 (@Appi039) October 2, 2025
Overall it is a good watch , second half will not disappoints u , it will be same like Kantara but it is Good watch .#KantaraChapter1 https://t.co/wBsaY3Pkaw
Another expressed similar thoughts about the film's technical brilliance, tweeting, "Music and cinematography stand out. Good first half. Especially the first 15 minutes is a tranceeee."
Music and cinematography stands out— Madhukar Reddy (@Tarakuuuu) October 2, 2025
Good first half . Especially first 15 minutes is a tranceeee#KantaraChapter1
Some viewers declared the film a modern classic. A fan posted, "Just watched #KantaraChapter1 and wow… the action, visuals, and story blew me away! Truly a masterpiece of Indian cinema. Who else is as hooked as I am?"
Just watched #KantaraChapter1 and wow… the action, visuals, and story blew me away! Truly a masterpiece of Indian cinema. Who else is as hooked as I am? 🙌🎬— 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐨𝐧 (@Mahanur_Rahman_) October 2, 2025
Another review read, "#KantaraChapter1 +ve: Top notch Act and Direction, BGM, world class cinematography, Second half -ve: slight lag during the middle of the first half… One more national award loading. @shetty_rishab 60-70% occupancies for Kannada versions across the USA.. will only pick up from WOM."
#KantaraChapter1 +ve: Top notch Act and Direction, BGM, world class cinematography,Second half 🔥🔥🔥 -ve: slight lag during middle of first half…One more national award loading @shetty_rishab 🔥🔥 60-70% occupancies for Kannada versions across USA..will only pick up from WOM— G P (@guruprabhubp) October 2, 2025
The intensity of the second half particularly impressed audiences. One X user wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 what an amazing movie, peak madness in 2nd half .. @shetty_rishab you are the director. Music awakens the person within you!! Thank you for the fantastic movie experience #indianmovie #superb."
#KantaraChapter1 what an amazing movie , peak madness in 2nd half .. @shetty_rishab you are thop director . Music awakens the person within you!! Thank you for the fantastic movie experience #indianmovie #superb— Nagesh k (@Nageshkollu) October 2, 2025
Another viewer added, "#KantaraChapter1 #RishabShetty delivers an extraordinary performance. Stunning Cinematography, BGM, and Visual Effects. A Gripping Opening Act. Powerful Intermission Sequence. An Unforgettable, High-Impact Climax. Rating: 4/5."
#KantaraChapter1— Spoiler✨ (@FilmKraft24) October 2, 2025
‣#RishabShetty delivers an extraordinary performance 👏
‣Stunning Cinematography,BGM, Visual Effects
‣A Gripping Opening Act
‣Powerful Intermission Sequence 🐅
‣An Unforgettable, High-Impact Climax 👏
‣ Rating : 4/5#kantara@KantaraFilm @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/3znb7MiINH
From breathtaking visuals and powerful music to a gripping narrative that builds momentum in its second half, Kantara Chapter 1 appears to have met fan expectations. If the strong word of mouth continues, Rishab Shetty's mythological epic could repeat, or even surpass, the historic success of its predecessor.
READ MORE
- INTERVIEW | 'Every Big Project Faces Difficulties, And Ours Was No Different': Kantara Chapter 1 Co-writer Anirudh Mahesh
- INTERVIEW | 'Kantara Chapter 1 Not Shiva's Story': Rishab Shetty Opens Up On Plot Of His Most Ambitious Film Yet
- Mirai X Review: Did Fusion Of Mythology And VFX In Teja Sajja Starrer Impress Moviegoers?