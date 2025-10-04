ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged! Marriage Set For February 2026? - Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Love seems to be blooming brighter than ever in Tollywood! Popular Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially taken the next big step in their relationship, as per recent reports. The couple, who have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony held at Vijay's house in Hyderabad on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The intimate affair was reported to have been attended by only close friends and family members, with the event remaining low-key and away from media coverage. Though Vijay and Rashmika are yet to publicly confirm the news, the latest rumours indicate that the couple is now preparing for a February 2026 wedding.

According to a report, the hush-hush engagement was very much in line with the couple's preference for privacy when it comes to personal matters. The two actors have remained tight-lipped despite all the speculations, opting instead to concentrate on their work commitments.

Fueling the prevailing speculation, Rashmika has recently shared a Dussehra post on Instagram that fans believe might have revealed more than intended. Wearing a stunning traditional saree with a tilak on her forehead, she looked stunning. The post prompted fans to speculate that the pictures were taken during her engagement ceremony.