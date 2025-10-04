Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged! Marriage Set For February 2026? - Deets Inside
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got engaged in a private Hyderabad ceremony, and they are expected to marry in February 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: Love seems to be blooming brighter than ever in Tollywood! Popular Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially taken the next big step in their relationship, as per recent reports. The couple, who have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony held at Vijay's house in Hyderabad on Friday, October 3, 2025.
The intimate affair was reported to have been attended by only close friends and family members, with the event remaining low-key and away from media coverage. Though Vijay and Rashmika are yet to publicly confirm the news, the latest rumours indicate that the couple is now preparing for a February 2026 wedding.
According to a report, the hush-hush engagement was very much in line with the couple's preference for privacy when it comes to personal matters. The two actors have remained tight-lipped despite all the speculations, opting instead to concentrate on their work commitments.
Fueling the prevailing speculation, Rashmika has recently shared a Dussehra post on Instagram that fans believe might have revealed more than intended. Wearing a stunning traditional saree with a tilak on her forehead, she looked stunning. The post prompted fans to speculate that the pictures were taken during her engagement ceremony.
In her post, Rashmika wrote in the caption, "Happy Dussehra, my loves. This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song. Your messages, your excitement, your constant support… You make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can't wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions."
Moments after the post was shared, her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages, with fans convinced that "festive cheer" wasn't the only reason behind her glowing smile.
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, which is slated to release in theatres on October 21, 2025. She has also completed shooting for Cocktail 2, where she stars alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's spy thriller Kingdom. The two are also reportedly working together on an upcoming film directed by Rahul Sankrityayan, marking yet another on-screen reunion that fans are eagerly waiting for.
