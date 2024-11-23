How Ujjayini Mukhopadhyay Was Chosen to Sing Kissik for Pushpa 2's Bengali Version - Interview

Hyderabad: The much-awaited item song Kissik from Pushpa 2, featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, is set to make a grand debut on Sunday. Srileela will perform in this highly anticipated number, replacing Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the first installment in the song Oo Antava. The song will not only release in Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil but will also be available in Bengali. Ujjayini Mukherjee has lent her voice to the Bengali version of Kissik. ETV Bharat caught up with her to hear about her journey into the world of Bengali and Hindi music and how she became a part of this exciting project.

ETV Bharat: Pushpa 2 is being released in a Bengali version too. How did the item song offer come about?

Ujjayini: The decision was made in just 12 hours. That is how quickly opportunities can come into our lives. I had gone to Mumbai for a music rehearsal, and the night before I left, I received a message from Timir Biswas, a well-known music artist. He asked me to send some song samples, which I did. Then came a message from the team of Devi Sri Prasad (the music director for Pushpa 2). At first, I could hardly believe it. When I spoke to Timir Da, I learned that they had liked my recordings and wanted me to record something. Little did I know, I was about to sing the item song for the film.

ETV Bharat: What happened next?

Ujjayini: It all unfolded very quickly. After finishing my rehearsal in Mumbai, I took a flight to Chennai. Unfortunately, the flight was delayed, and I arrived around midnight. It was my first time in Chennai, and I did not know anyone, which made me a bit anxious. However, I reached the studio at 12:44 AM and recorded the song that very night.

ETV Bharat: How was the experience of recording the song?

Ujjayini: It was a wonderful experience. There was not much trouble during the recording. The sound producer, Abhishek, and the sound engineer, Vishnu, were extremely helpful. The most crucial person, however, was Srijato Banerjee, who translated the dialogues and the song lyrics from Telugu to Bengali so beautifully. I had sung in Telugu before, so the language was not entirely new to me, but I still found it easier to sing thanks to Srijato Da's excellent translations. After finishing the recording, I sent him a message around 2 AM to thank him, saying I could not have done it without his help. The feedback was great, and even DSP Sir (Devi Sri Prasad) appreciated it, calling it 'perfect.' Now, we just have to wait and see how the audience reacts.

ETV Bharat: The trend of Bengali versions of Hindi songs is growing. How important is this for the music industry?

Ujjayini: It is great to see that Bengali versions are now being included in Hindi and Telugu movie soundtracks. In the past, Bengali music was not widely featured in these films, but now the trend is catching on, and the audience is responding well. I am happy to see that more opportunities are opening up for musicians from Bengal, and I welcome this change. The growing audience engagement in Bengal is a great thing, and it is creating more avenues for local musicians.

ETV Bharat: The item song Oo Antava from Pushpa 1 went viral. Do you think Kissik can achieve similar success in Bengal?

Ujjayini: I did my best, and the team approved it. Now, it is up to the audience to decide. While I have not heard the final cut yet, I am excited to listen to it once it is released. I hope the Bengali audience will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed working on it.

Incidentally, Srijato Banerjee, a prominent figure in the music world, has not only written the dialogues for Pushpa 2 in Bengali but has also penned the lyrics for the song. Timir Biswas has sung the Bengali title track of the movie, while Ujjayini Mukhopadhyay's voice will bring the item song to life. With these collaborations, the Bengali version of Pushpa 2 promises to be a 'wildfire' indeed.