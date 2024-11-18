After Pushpa 2 Trailer Release, Fans Sum Up Rashmika Mandanna's 'Life As Wife' And It Has Animal Connection

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who played a pivotal role in last year's blockbuster Animal, is set to reprise her iconic character Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The trailer of Pushpa 2 dropped recently and now fans have drawn intriguing parallels between two specific scenes from Animal and the recently unveiled trailer of the Allu Arjun starrer.

In Animal, Rashmika's husband, played by Ranbir Kapoor looks depressed as he rests his head on her lap in a deeply emotional moment. Similarly, in Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj is seen lovingly caressing his face with Srivalli's feet. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Rashmika has managed to get two of the greatest actors to bow down and touch her feet."

The trailer of Pushpa 2 was launched at a grand event in Patna, Bihar, with the film's cast and crew, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika, and Sukumar, in attendance. The sequel, releasing on December 5, will see Fahadh Faasil returning as the antagonist in an extended role. Adding to the excitement, Sreeleela features in a special dance number, following Samantha Ruth Prabhu's impressive Oo Antava from the first film.

Meanwhile, Rashmika's star power continues to grow, cemented by her powerful performances in both Animal and the Pushpa franchise. The sequel is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and promises to elevate the Pushpa legacy further.