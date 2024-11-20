Meet the Actor Whose Half-Bald Look in Pushpa 2 Trailer Created Online Frenzy

Hyderabad: Tarak Ponnappa, a rising star from Kannada cinema, has captured the attention of audiences nationwide with his intriguing role in Pushpa: The Rule. The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has already generated immense buzz. But it is Ponnappa's unique half-bald character that has left the audience intrigued, sparking curiosity about the actor who plays it.

Tarak Ponnappa, a familiar face on Kannada television, gained recognition for his work in popular shows and films like KGF, Kannada Darshol, Gilki, and Amrita Apartment. However, Pushpa: The Rule marks his leap into the pan-Indian cinematic scene, a shift that began with the success of KGF.

Still from Pushpa 2 featuring Tarak Ponnappa (ETV Bharat)

In a recent interview exclusively with ETV Bharat, Ponnappa shared insights into his role and experience on the sets of Pushpa 2. He revealed that he started shooting for the movie on January 7, focusing initially on a 'fair sequence' involving his character's distinctive half-shaved look. The intense make-up process for this character, which took two to three hours every day, was a challenging but rewarding experience.

Kannada actor Tarak Ponnappa (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Reflecting on his time working with director Sukumar, Ponnappa praised the filmmaker's creativity and vision, describing it as a great learning experience. He also spoke highly of the movie's lead actor, Allu Arjun, noting his professionalism and dedication, especially during a fight sequence they filmed together.

Ponnappa's rise in the industry has not been easy. Despite facing early struggles, including a string of unsuccessful films, he found his breakthrough with KGF. The success of KGF opened doors for him in other major projects, including his role in Pushpa 2. His parents, initially skeptical about his career in cinema, have now found pride in his accomplishments, especially as he enjoys recognition on a national scale.