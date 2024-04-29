Hailey Calls Justin Beiber 'a Pretty Crier'; Fans Show Concern over Singer's Teary-Eyed Pictures

Hyderabad: In a recent social media post, singer-songwriter Justin Bieber shared a set of pictures of himself from his daily life. On Sunday, the musician uploaded a series of images on his Instagram page in a carousel post, skipping any caption. However, what caught the attention of netizens was a picture of the Baby hitmaker who was seen crying in one of the offerings, as per a report in a newswire.

As part of a photo dump, Justin shared ten recent images with his admirers, giving them a peek into his everyday life. However, halfway through the photos, Justin surprised fans by appearing in two pictures with tears flowing down his face. The international tabloid reports that the front-facing camera was taken up close, making the tears quite noticeable.

Justin's intense feelings were clearly visible with fans quickly noticing that his 27-year-old wife Hailey was absent from his post. She did, however, quip that her partner is a "pretty crier" in the comment she left under it. Following Hailey's message and the tearful photos, followers rushed to the comment section, showing concern for the couple.

"Are you okay, bro?" exclaimed one, while another guessed, "Is that a sign?" appearing to stem from the pair's recent separation allegations. When divorce allegations started circulating on social media in March, Hailey felt compelled to address any lingering doubts about her relationship on Instagram. "Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 per cent of the time wrong (sic)," she wrote at the time. She continued by saying the assertions are "made out of thin air" and "come from the land of delusion".