Priyanka Chopra Details 'SCARY' Early Days in Hollywood, Difficult Times Would Have 'Rip Her Apart'

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra recently shared insights into the challenges she faced during her early days in Hollywood, highlighting moments of loneliness and fear. Known for her versatility, Priyanka has made a mark not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood, making her debut with Baywatch in 2017.

On a recent podcast, Priyanka described her initial experience in the West as the 'darkest' phase of her life, admitting, "It was the industry that I didn't know, the people, I didn't know, I didn't have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That's very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life."

Despite her success in India, Hollywood presented new hurdles, with Priyanka having to rebuild her career from scratch. Facing rejections and setbacks, she remained resilient, determined not to let adversity "rip her apart". Reflecting on her journey, she expressed her ambition and solution-oriented mindset, acknowledging that sometimes acceptance is the only option.

Recently, PeeCee shared glimpses of her life in France, offering a peek into the sets of her upcoming project, Heads of State, where she also spent quality time with her daughter. Balancing her professional commitments with her role as a mother, the photos underscored her dedication to both aspects of her life.

Currently shooting for Heads of State, an action comedy featuring a stellar cast including Idris Elba and John Cena, Priyanka also announced her involvement in The Bluff, demonstrating her continued momentum in the industry under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller and Frank E Flowers, respectively.