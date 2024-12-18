Game Changer Fourth Single Dhop Promo: Ram Charan And Kiara Advani Ready To Electrify Fans With High-Octane Track

Hyderabad: The makers of Ram Charan's highly anticipated pan-India film Game Changer have released the promo of its fourth single, Dhop, today, December 18. The song promises an electrifying experience, further intensifying fans' excitement for the film. Featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in dynamic new avatars, the promo highlights the song's high-energy beats and cutting-edge choreography.

Sharing the promo on social media, the makers captioned it: "Can't get enough of their energy!! Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan and @advani_kiara in their most electrifying avatars for #DHOP. See you with an electrifying beat on 22nd December."

The short clip gives a glimpse of Dhop's pulsating rhythm and stunning visuals, suggesting the track will be a visual and auditory feast. Both Ram Charan and Kiara Advani appear in bold, refreshing looks, adding to the buzz around the song. Fans eagerly await the full release of Dhop on December 22.

Directed by S Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut, Game Changer is a political drama with an engaging storyline written by Karthik Subbaraj. Ram Charan takes on a triple role in the film.

The film addresses themes such as political corruption, fair elections, and water resource conflicts, promising both entertainment and social relevance. Alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the cast includes SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Sunil. Game Changer is slated for a grand release on January 10, 2025, and is expected to make a massive impact at the box office.