Kiara Advani's Look in Game Changer Latest Poster Faces Backlash: 'Fire That Makeup Artist'

Hyderabad: Kiara Advani's look in the latest promotional poster for Game Changer's third single, Naanaa Hyraanaa, has left fans stunned and confused, with many expressing their disappointment online. The track, which features a star-studded lineup of singers like Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal, has been praised for its music. However, the promotional visuals have garnered mixed to negative reactions.

In the new poster, Kiara is seen dressed as an apsara, a divine figure in Hindu mythology. While the concept of her character being an ethereal, mystical beauty could have been captivating, the execution seems to have missed the mark. Fans, who initially anticipated Kiara's role in the movie to embody a glamorous 'Bond girl' persona, are now baffled by her look. Many social media users pointed out issues with the editing, makeup, and styling, expressing their dissatisfaction with how she has been portrayed.

A tweet from a fan sums up the general sentiment: "Not having a good feeling about this only. Bad editingggg. Will be a huge flop 😢 Fire that makeup artist." Comments on social media reflect similar sentiments, with fans mocking the aesthetics made for the look. One Reddit user commented, "NOOOOO WAY IS THAT HER? The first one is so bad. Her eyebrows are so uneven, expression seems wrong, and her makeup is so caked." Another fan took it a step further, saying, "Bhai ye Kiara nahi ho sakti. That first pic, how did anyone approve it? Unless they want her to look bad on purpose."

The first poster that was released today features Kiara with a heavy, cakey makeup look that has left many questioning the creative direction behind it. "It seems like her anti-fan edited her pictures," said one netizen.

Another compared the second poster with Ram Charan, saying it looks like "90s wedding posters," while others felt that the visuals resembled a parody of iconic songs, with no reference to the glamorous portrayal fans had hoped for.

Adding to the backlash, some fans are beginning to lose hope in the movie, citing director S. Shankar's recent work. One Reddit user stated, "After watching Indian 2, I have no hopes from Shankar; he lost his magic." This promotional poster comes ahead of the release of Naanaa Hyraanaa, which is set to drop at 6:03 PM today. As the song's release approaches, fans are wondering whether the music video can help the film.

