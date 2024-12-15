ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan's Game Changer to Kickstart with Mega Pre-Release Event in America

Ram Charan's Game Changer is set to have a grand pre-release event in the U.S. on December 21, with advance bookings already open overseas.

Game Changer Pre-Release Event to Dazzle Fans in the U.S. on December 21
Game Changer Pre-Release Event to Dazzle Fans in the U.S. on December 21 (Photo: Film Poster)
Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding the release of Ram Charan's upcoming political drama Game Changer is reaching new heights as the film gears up for its grand pre-release event in the United States. Scheduled for December 21, the event promises to be a spectacular celebration of the highly anticipated film, which is helmed by Shankar Shanmugam. The pre-release event will be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, starting at 6:00 PM, and fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable evening.

In a significant move, the Game Changer team, including Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and director Sukumar (who is also involved with the film's production), will fly to America for this mega event. This marks the first time the film's promotions will reach an international audience in such a grand manner, underscoring the global anticipation for the movie. The event is being organised by Charisma Entertainment and promises to offer fans an exclusive experience filled with dazzling performances, interactions with the film's stars, and plenty of surprises.

The buzz around Game Changer is palpable, especially with the announcement that advance bookings for the film open in the United States on Saturday. While tickets have yet to go on sale in India, advance booking in overseas markets is set to be a significant milestone, with international audiences excited to witness Ram Charan's return to the screen after his global hit RRR. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie's release is scheduled for January 10, 2025.

It is a political thriller that features Ram Charan in a compelling role as an IAS officer. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is expected to feature gripping political drama, high-octane action sequences, and a captivating storyline. The film has been in the making for three years, with Shankar taking his time to craft a project that promises to be a game-changer for Indian cinema.

