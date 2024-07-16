Downside Of Beauty: Did You Know, Good Looks Cost These Actors Big Roles In Bollywood?

Hyderabad: The notion that physical beauty is the key to success in the acting world has become an outdated concept. Today, it's the talented actors with unique features who are stealing the spotlight with their remarkable performances. However, this shift has inadvertently created a new challenge for those who are deemed "too good-looking" for certain roles. As a result, many actors have lost out on projects due to their striking appearance.

A closer look at the industry reveals a surprising trend in actors who are considered too attractive and are often overlooked for parts. This has affected several actors, including Kriti Sanon, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea, Harsh Varrdhan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharucha, and Dia Mirza, who have all spoken out about their experiences.

Kriti Sanon: One of Bollywood's most sought-after actors Kriti Sanon has spoken candidly about her early struggles in the industry. In a past interview, she recalled being rejected due to her looks, with some even suggesting that she needed to have some sort of imperfection to appear more authentic on screen. The 33-year-old actor revealed that she would often cry after being rejected, feeling frustrated and confused by the industry's expectations.

Gauahar Khan: The actor, known for her impressive performances, has also faced similar challenges. In a 2022 interview, she shared her experience of auditioning for Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Despite clearing five rounds of auditions, the actor stated that she was ultimately rejected because of her good looks.

Nushrratt Bharuccha: Nushrratt has established herself in Bollywood, starring in films like Pyaar ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Despite her recent success, her path to stardom was not without its challenges. In an interview, Nushrratt shared her struggles, including a surprising rejection from the acclaimed movie Slumdog Millionaire. According to the actor, she was turned down for the role due to her good looks. Although the makers were impressed with her acting abilities, they deemed her too beautiful to play a slum-dwelling girl.

Harsh Varrdhan: Another such example is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of actor Anil Kapoor. In a viral video, Harsh Varrdhan was seen sharing his experience of being rejected for the lead role in the 2012 film, Life of Pi. He shared that the makers considered him 'too good-looking' to play the character of Pi Patel, a young boy from Pondicherry. The film's makers felt that his 'urban' looks didn't fit the bill, and thus, he was rejected for the part.

Sanjeeda Shaikh: Another prominent actor who has faced similar challenges is Sanjeeda Shaikh. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Sanjeeda has established herself as a talented actor. In a recent interview, she opened up about being typecast as "too pretty" and how it has affected her career. She confessed that there have been instances where she felt insecure about her beauty, as it has led to her missing out on roles.

Dia Mirza: Actor Dia Mirza has also spoken out about the disadvantages of being too good-looking. In a 2020 interview, she revealed that she had lost several roles due to her good looks. According to Dia, her looks have been a hindrance to her career, with filmmakers often rejecting her for parts because of her attractiveness. She described this as a "strange disadvantage."

Dino Morea: Dino Morea, with his undeniable charm and good looks, has also faced the consequences of being too attractive. In his words, it's a "bizarre" phenomenon, where filmmakers reject him because they think he's too good-looking for the roles in their movies. Dino believes that people in the industry often fail to see beyond his physical appearance. The actor also added that being good-looking can sometimes work against you in the film industry.