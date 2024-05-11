ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kriti Sanon on Gender Pay Gap in Bollywood: 'Male actors are paid 10 times more despite...'

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

Kriti Sanon opens up about pay parity in the film industry(Photo: ANI)

Kriti Sanon opens up about pay parity in the film industry, highlighting the unjustifiable pay gap between male and female actors. The Crew actor highlights the industry's bias and the reluctance of producers to allocate budgets for female-led projects, despite the success of films like Veere Di Wedding.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, following the success of her latest film Crew, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, discussed the ongoing debate about pay parity in the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation with a YouTube channel, Kriti shed light on the persistent issue of unequal pay between male and female actors, questioning the logic behind the significant pay gap.

Sanon pointed out that the difference in payment is often unjustifiable, leaving one to wonder why certain male co-stars earn ten times more than their female actors, despite not having delivered a hit in years. She emphasised that this disparity is not only puzzling but also reflects the industry's deep-seated bias.

"The difference in payment currently is huge for no reason. Sometimes, you feel like it's not like that person has given a hit in 10 years, so why is he getting paid 10 times," said the actor.

The Mimi actor also highlighted the reluctance of producers to allocate budgets for films featuring three A-list actors like Crew, unlike similar comedies with male leads. This, she believes, is a major obstacle in creating more female-led projects. Sanon expressed her disappointment that this issue has persisted since 2018 when producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor supported the all-female mainstream movie Veere Di Wedding.

Sanon revealed that actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor had to accept pay cuts to keep the budget manageable, underscoring the ongoing problem of unequal investment in female-led films. As she gears up for her next thriller Do Patti alongside Kajol, Sanon has also taken on the role of producer, marking a significant step towards bridging the gap in the industry.

