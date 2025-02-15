Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Rs 31 Cr+ Opening, Vicky-Rashmika's Period Drama Surpasses Projections

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava took the box office by storm on opening day. The film helmed by Laxman Utekar hit the big screens on February 14. The period drama depicts 17th-century Hindustan and is based on a Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. Chhaava has exceeded the projection for opening day in India and has become the biggest opener of 2025 so far.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1

Chhaava saw a strong performance on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film earned approximately Rs 31 crore net across all languages in India. Chhaava registered a 35.17% overall occupancy for its Hindi version, with the morning shows pulling in 30.51% footfall, the afternoon shows 34.50%, and the evening shows 40.51%.

Strong Start in Maharashtra, 24-hour Screening Demand

Chhaava has had a particularly exceptional opening in Maharashtra and other Maratha hotspots. The film will now be screened continuously throughout the day and night in theatres across Maharashtra—a rare occurrence that has been seen only for films like Pathaan, Jawan, and KGF 2, driven by immense demand. Though there have been reports of external support, including group bookings from devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the success of Chhaava will ultimately depend on how it performs in the coming days, as this external aid can't sustain throughout the film's run in theaters.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film that focuses on the life of the Maratha king Sambhaji, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. Chhaava has music composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Vicky Kaushal's Star Power

The nature of the film industry is unpredictable. Earlier, there were many reports suggesting that Vicky Kaushal’s project The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar, was shelved due to its massive budget. The film faced multiple delays and was eventually put on hold. There were even doubts about Vicky's star power. With the strong opening of Chhaava Vicky has once again proven his appeal. It’s still too early to make conclusions. What is important to note is that Chhaava's subject, which resonates deeply with the Maratha community and Maharashtrians, could be a key factor in its success.

Vicky has a promising slate of big-budget films at various levels of production. He is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will be also seen playing the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the upcoming film Mahavatar. The fact that producers are willing to invest heavily in Vicky’s films is a clear sign of the trust and confidence he has earned in the industry.