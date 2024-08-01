ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Calls Chhava Co-star Rashmika Mandanna 'QUEEN', His Gesture Wins over the Crowd

Hyderabad: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna turned showstoppers for ace designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, exuding elegance and glamour. The two walked the ramp at the grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 on Wednesday. However, apart from their beauty and sizzling chemistry what won the hearts of netizens was Vicky calling Rashmika 'queen' in a twist of words.

In a video shared by a news agency, Rashmika in her press address can be seen thanking the craftsmen for the beautiful creation. She went on to say that she is just a 'mannequin' for the designers and hopes to do justice to the dress. In a beat, Vicky corrected her saying, he was the 'man' and she was the 'queen,' inviting roars and claps at his presence of mind.

As the curtain fell on the week-long fashion extravaganza, Vicky and Rashmika captivated the audience with their impeccable looks. The Animal actor turned heads in a stunning ivory lehenga adorned with intricate sequins and beadwork. The lehenga featured a drop-beaded shoulder design on the blouse and was complemented by a gracefully draped long veil. Her look was completed with open, flowing hair and a smokey eye makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

On the other hand, Vicky donned a pale golden dust sherwani, meticulously embellished with heavy sequined embroidery. The Chhava co-stars graced the runway to the soulful tunes of Tere Bina from Guru and Ve Haaniya, creating an unforgettable finale to the couture week. Their upcoming film Chhava is helmed by Laxman Utekar and is a historical drama about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.