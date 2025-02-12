Hyderabad: One of Bollywood's beloved couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have once again delighted fans with their playful social media exchange. Known for their fun-loving chemistry and unwavering support for each other, the duo never fails to set relationship goals. On Wednesday, Katrina took to her social media handle to share a lighthearted video featuring Vicky, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Chhaava.

In the clip that Katrina shared on her Instagram Story, Vicky was seen wearing a full-sleeved navy-blue T-shirt and smiling shyly before he went into a funny description of his wife. Adopting the accent of his Chhaava character, Vicky said jokingly, "Vichitra kintu satya praani hai aap," which translates to "You are a strange but true creature." Amused by his witty remark, Katrina captioned the video, "My dear hubby's description of me."

Katrina Kaif Shares Vicky Kaushal's Playful Take On Her Personality (Photo: IG Story Screengrab)

This is not the first time the couple has shared their candid and goofy interactions. Whether it's Katrina sharing funny moments with Vicky or the Uri actor openly expressing admiration for his wife's beauty and talent, their love story continues to inspire. Since tying the knot in December 2021, they have been a perfect example of mutual respect, love, and companionship, making time for each other despite their hectic schedules.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Chhaava, a historical drama where he portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also features Rashmika Mandana and is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's biggest supporter, Katrina, had some words of praise for Chhaava when the teaser came out. She referred to the teaser as "raw, brutal and glorious" on social media. Vicky also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.