Bigg Boss 17 Finale Early Trends: Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande Lead

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 is hours away from grand finale crowning the winner who will take home trophy and cash prize. According to early trends, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande are the top contenders for winner's trophy.

Hyderabad: After weeks of intense drama, conflicts, and suspenseful moments, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 has arrived. Scheduled for Sunday night, the finale promises a showdown among the top five finalists: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshettey, all vying for the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy.

The journey of Bigg Boss began on October 16 with contestants like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, among others. The finale episode will see their return, featuring performances to entertain the audience and show support for their favorite finalists, including electrifying acts by couples Samarth-Isha and Neil-Aishwarya.

As the voting lines are now closed, the trends hints that Ankita, Munawar and Abhishek are likely to finish in top 3. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, have a glance at journey of these three in the reality show.

  • Ankita Lokhande's Journey

Ankita entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband Vicky Jain, and their constant conflicts made headlines throughout the season. Their disputes, including instances of throwing slippers and almost physical altercations, drew significant attention. Additionally, Vicky's mother's entry into the show further fueled the chaos with her criticisms of Ankita in the media.

  • Abhishek Kumar's Journey

Abhishek's entry into the show was marked by controversy, particularly with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya accusing him of abusive behavior during the show's premiere. Despite his initial negative portrayal, Abhishek gained sympathy from the audience over time, despite his occasional violent outbursts, including an incident where he slapped Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, a wildcard entry on the show.

  • Munawar Faruqui's Journey

Munawar started strongly on the show but faced setbacks when his past relationships with exes Nazila and Ayesha were exposed, leading to a loss of confidence. Ayesha even entered the Bigg Boss house to confront him. Despite this, Munawar remains a top contender, especially as it's also his birthday, and fans are hopeful for his victory, which would mark his second reality show win after Lock Upp.

The grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled to commence at 6 pm, with the winner announcement expected around midnight. The winner not only receives the coveted Bigg Boss trophy but also a brand new car and a cash prize ranging from Rs 30–40 lakh.

Guests at the finale include comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, and social media star Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, with special appearances by Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. As the anticipation mounts, viewers eagerly await the crowning moment of the next Bigg Boss champion.

