CCPA and ASCI Join Hands to Strengthen Advertising Regulation in India

Mumbai/Hyderabad: The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) both operate with a mutual goal of protecting consumer interests.

This objective is central to the missions of both ASCI and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) when it comes to the issue of misleading advertisements.

ASCI's code and associated guidelines in the area of advertising are harmonious with several guidelines enforced by the CCPA. These encompass guidelines concerning misleading advertisements, dark patterns, influencer guidelines, coaching institutes, greenwashing and more.

In light of this alignment, the CCPA has recognised that any violation of ASCI's code pertaining to misleading advertisements may potentially contravene the Consumer Protection Act of 2019 and its related guidelines. Therefore, the CCPA has requested ASCI to forward any advertisement that is non-compliant with the ASCI Code and could potentially violate the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, along with its accompanying guidelines, to CCPA for appropriate action, an official statement said.

"Any such case escalated by ASCI concerning misleading advertisements will be promptly addressed and handled in strict accordance with the Consumer Protection Act 2019 by the CCPA. This collaboration comes amidst the growing complexity of the advertising landscape, especially with respect to digital advertising," the statement added.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary DoCA said, “The alignment between ASCI's code and CCPA's guidelines highlights a collective effort towards promoting transparency and fairness in advertising."

"With similar objectives, CCPA and ASCI can work in complementary ways to ensure that any infringements are addressed effectively. New challenges are being created by digital advertising, and keeping pace demands a collaborative approach with like-minded bodies. Regulators working closely with self-regulators is an established best practice, and we hope that with this partnership, regulation of Indian advertising keeps getting more effective. Voluntary compliance with the CCPA guidelines is not forthcoming, or in the case of repeat offenders, the CCPA has the powers to impose fines and penalties. We will not shy away from enforcing the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act as needed," added Singh.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General ASCI said, “We have been working closely with DoCA and CCPA on several issues. ASCI has deep expertise and specialisation in advertising regulation and we thank CCPA and DoCA for their trust and their collaborative approach."

The ASCI established in 1985, is committed to the cause of selfregulation in advertising, ensuring the protection of consumer interests. ASCI looks into complaints across all media like print, TV, radio, hoardings, SMS, emailers, Internet/website, product packaging, brochures, promotional material point of sale material etc.