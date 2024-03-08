Women's Day Special: Hard Work, Perseverance Lead Telangana's Woman to Four Govt Jobs

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 39 minutes ago

Women's Day Special: Hard Work, Perseverance Lead Shruti to Four Government Jobs

Khammam-based Shruti's hard work and perseverance helped in her journey from an excise constable to a lecturer. She has managed to bag four government jobs and says that her family is her pillar of support.

Khammam (Telangana): Unwavering determination and perseverance helped a woman from Telangana's Khammam district to achieve a remarkable success of securing four prestigious government positions. Shruti's journey serves as a testament to the power of resilience in overcoming obstacles and achieving one's dreams.

Shruti's path to success was not paved with gold but it was laced with her determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Despite facing challenges and obstacles, she remained firm and resolute, fueled by a burning desire to carve out a bright future for herself.

Born into a supportive family, Shruti was encouraged to pursue her dreams from a young age. Her parents, Prabhakar and Poolamma, worked very hard to provide for the family and empower Shruti to pursue her ambitions.

Recognising the importance of education as a stepping stone to her goals, she devoted herself wholeheartedly to her studies, leaving no stone unturned in her quest for excellence. Despite encountering setbacks and challenges along the way, Shruti remained undeterred in her pursuit of success. Her dedication and hard work paid off as she emerged victorious, securing four prestigious government jobs. Her journey proves how determination and resilience can help in achieving even what seems as impossible.

She has travelled all the way from being an excise constable to an esteemed lecturer at Gurukula Degree College. Her journey serves as an inspiration to countless individuals, proving that with dedication, perseverance, and unwavering determination, everything is possible.

As Shruti reflects on her remarkable journey, she remains grateful for the support of her family and loved ones, whose encouragement and sacrifices propelled her toward success. Her story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to those who are pursuing their dreams like her. Shruti's triumph is a powerful reminder to the fact that with dedication and perseverance, sky is truly the limit.

TAGGED:

Government JobsWomen Day SpecialPerseverance

