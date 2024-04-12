Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi for 'Failed Guarantees' at Pilibhit Rally

Akhilesh Yadav

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) : In Pilibhit Lok Sabha Seat, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav carried out election campaign on Friday. Addressing a public meeting in support of the SP candidate there, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP leaders were getting panicky on hearing the name of Pilibhit because everyone knows that their party is losing badly here.

Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP came to power in 2014 and it will go out of power in 2024. The people of Uttar Pradesh will also bid farewell to the BJP in this election, he said and recalled how the BJP had said that they would double the income of farmers but their guarantee could not be fulfilled. There was talk of providing 2 crore jobs, but as government jobs were not available, there was talk of contracts, he said.

"What kind of a Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is this, under whose leadership every paper gets leaked?," the SP chief asked. Focusing on the youth, Akhilesh Yadav said that today in UP, the youth of the country are committing suicide out of despair.

Further elaborating on the problem of unemployment, he said, "We found a suicide note of a young man. He wrote that he worked hard, completed his studies and got a degree, gave continuous examinations for a job but when he did not get a job. He committed suicide and wrote that what would I do with a degree which cannot get me a job."

Criticising BJP candidate from Pilibhit Lok Sabha Jitin Prasad, Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP candidates talk about building Mumbai and asked whether the BJP would make Pilibhit a commercial hub or a centre of dancing and singing. "Which Pilibhit do the BJP candidates want to build?" he asked. He made big allegations against the BJP candidate and said that he committed a big scam while being a minister. In the name of transfers and postings, all records of corruption were broken in Uttar Pradesh and then his OSD also had to be removed, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that many wild animals are roaming on the streets and in the fields in Pilibhit area and BJP leaders know everything about this but they do not react though many farmers have lost their lives. "The animals coming out of the forest sometimes cause damage to the fields and sometimes harm common people. This is the guarantee of the BJP government," he said.

Targetting Prime Minister Modi, Akhilesh Yadav said that in the 2022 elections, PM Modi had said that the BJP government will solve the problem of stray animals within 15 days. How many days have passed since the government was formed in the state but this problem has not been solved till now, the SP chief said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that due to the leaked examination papers, 70 lakh youth have gone back home disappointed. Explaining the electoral mathematics, the SP chief said that the votes of these 70 lakh youth and other members of their families will lead to BJP's defeat on 80 seats in UP.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the identity of Pilibhit is the flute and this time the people of Pilibhit will play the flute of peace. "Bharatiya Janata Party will be defeated here. This election is the election of the common man. This is an election for the future of the country. It is an election to enhance the Constitution, it is an election to save democracy. This election is about our mutual brotherhood, the identity of our culture and for the future of the coming generations," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for giving ticket to Ajay Mishra again from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat, Akhilesh Yadav said that the government honored the leader who caused the death of the country's farmers and ran a car over them. Pointing towards Varun Gandhi without taking his name, Akhilesh said that BJP did not even give him a place on the stage who used to talk about the farmers' movement.