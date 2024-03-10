Smriti Irani Lays Foundation Stone for Projects Approved under Buddhist Development Plan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani on Sunday, laid the foundation stone for 38 projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 225 crore approved under Buddhist Development Plan under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

On this occasion, Irani announced financial assistance of Rs 30 crores for strengthening 'Centre for Advance Studies in Buddhist Studies of the University of Delhi' for academic collaboration, promoting research, preservation of language, translation of transcripts and skill upgradation of Buddhist population.

The foundation stone was laid by Irani via a virtual platform from Shastri Bhawan here, an official statement said.

The statement also said that in addition, this event was ceremoniously conducted in the respective states and the UT in the presence of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and others.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has come up with a program viz. Buddhist Development Plan (BDP). This program would be implemented by converging various ongoing schemes of the ministry such as PMJVK, PM-Vikas, and scholarship as well as the programs and the schemes being administered by NMDFC and those relevant in other ministries, the statement added.

The program includes provisions for awareness campaigns to ensure that such schemes and programs are within reach of the Buddhist communities in the mentioned five states.

Aligned with the purpose of 'Viksit Bharat (Developed India)', Irani desired that the Institutes Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), the Centre for Advance Studies in Buddhist Studies of the University of Delhi, and other prominent institutes should collaborate for integrated development in a circuit to conserve the Buddhist cultural heritage and knowledge along with providing them modern education.