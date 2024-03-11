Rumblings in TMC Grow Loud after Declaration of Bengal Candidate List

Kolkata: All's not well in Trinamool Congress (TMC). A day after the party announced its candidate list for all 42 Lok Sabha seats, voices of dissent have emerged from several corners of the state.

The first to voice dissent and put the ruling party in a spot was Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh, who won the 2019 elections on a BJP ticket and then switched sides in May 2022.

"Yesterday when the candidate list was announced, I was dumbfounded. I got the information only at around 11.45 am yesterday that I was not being nominated. Yet, I remained seated on the dais as a loyal party worker. Today, I have somewhat come to terms with the party's decision. It is unfortunate that I was not offered a ticket from Barrackpore, but I blame no one for this. When I was returning to Trinamool, I was assured of a party ticket from Barrackpore. Party leader Firhad Hakim and Partha Bhowmick had then called up. I have not discussed anything with the BJP nor have I made up my mind about joining any other party. But, I now feel that it was definitely a wrong decision for me to quit BJP," a visibly distraught Arjun told reporters at his residence today.

Singh had contested from the Bhatpara Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district on a TMC ticket for the first time in 2001 and won four consecutive times. The first time he contested from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat was in 2004 but had lost to CPI-M's Tarit Baran Topdar. In 2019, he met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over contesting from Barrackpore, but eventually joined the BJP and won the seat on a saffron party ticket.

He, however, made his way back home to TMC in May 2022, citing indifference of the Union Textile Ministry on closure of jute mills and minimum support price for the cash crop. At that time, TMC national general secretary Abhisek Banerjee had paved the way for his return to the party.

Internal rumblings for the TMC did not stop with Arjun Singh. Actor-turned-politician and TMC general secretary Sayantika Banerjee sent in her resignation letter to the party's state president this morning. Although Sayantika cited "personal reasons" behind her sudden decision to quit the party, political analysts in Bengal said that her resignation came after she was denied a ticket from the Bankura Lok Sabha seat.

Sayantika had contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Bankura seat but was defeated by BJP's Niladri Sekhar Dana. However, she was offered a party position and was entrusted with organisational responsibilities. Sayantika had turned up at the Brigade Parade grounds yesterday, but was seen leaving in a huff soon after the candidate list was declared.

Next, TMC's Bardhaman-East MP Sunil Mondal, who was denied a ticket this time, has also strongly criticised the party.

Talking to Etv Bharat, a sarcastic Mondal said, "Party has probably given the ticket to a deserving person. It is good that I was not considered. If it was the other way round, probably I would have to contest against TMC. I have nothing more to expect from the TMC. Earlier also, I had to fight against a state minister, a former MLA and the district party president, apart from my political opponents to register a win in the Lok Sabha elections. It is good that I did not figure in yesterday's list of candidates."