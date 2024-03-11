Will oppose CAA if it discriminates people: Mamata

By PTI

Published : 32 minutes ago

Updated : 26 minutes ago

Mamata Banerjee, File Photo, Etv Bharat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government will oppose anything that discriminates against the people.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it discriminates against groups of people. Stating that the CAA and the NRC are sensitive to West Bengal and the Northeast, Banerjee said she does not want unrest before the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, "There are speculations that CAA ruled will be notified. Let me be very clear that we will oppose anything that discriminates people." "Let them bring out the rules, then we will speak on the issue after going through the rules," she said.

