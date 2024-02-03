13 RPF soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty in 2023: Official

New Delhi: As many as 75 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty in the last five years, an official said on Saturday.

These jawans gave up their lives while performing their duties and protecting passengers' lives, Sumati Shandilya IG Railway Protection Special Force told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a programme organized to honour the martyrs at National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri here on Saturday. Of the 75, 13 made the supreme sacrifice in 2023. RPF is a dedicated security force entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding Indian Railways and its passengers.

In recent years, the RPF has undertaken missions to save lives, assist those in need, and combat human trafficking and drug smuggling. The force has transformed itself from being solely responsible for the security of railway property to becoming a dedicated protector of railway passengers. As per RPF data, the force has saved 3,719 lives, rescued 11,794 children and 3,492 adults in distress, rescued 1,048 victims from the clutches of human traffickers with the arrest of 257 human traffickers and arrested 922 drug traffickers.

A total of 27 persons were arrested for crimes against women and altogether Rs 1,65,74,002 fine was recovered from offenders travelling unauthorisedly in coaches reserved for women. Sixteen smugglers of restricted wildlife were apprehended and wildlife was rescued from their captivity. According to RPF, a total 3,14,872 complaints were attended and 3,180 persons were arrested in prevention and detection of crime against passengers.

With 9 percent women, RPF has the highest proportion of women among all the Armed Forces. In acknowledgement of the RPF's dedication, RPF personnel have received 3 President's Gallantry Medals, 19 Police Gallantry Medals, 94 President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 942 Medals for meritorious service.