Rahul to Deliver 2 Lectures at Cambridge University; Nyay Yatra on Break from Feb 26-Mar 1

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 to as Rahul Gandhi will deliver lectures at Cambridge University and attend important meetings in New Delhi.

New Delhi: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the Congress said on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said February 22 and 23 will be rest days for the yatra after its Kanpur leg on Wednesday.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and thereafter, cover Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts, before arriving in Rajasthan's Dholpur, Ramesh said.

"February 26th to March 1st will be break days to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University (UK) on February 27th and February 28th and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will once again resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2, he added. It will then cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader added.

Ramesh also informed that at 2 pm on March 5, Gandhi will have "darshan" at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The former Congress chief had last had this darshan on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra, which entered Uttar Pradesh last Friday, is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

