Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal Joins AAP Ahead of LS Polls

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal Joins AAP Ahead of LS Polls

Raj Kumar Chabbewal resigned from Congress and the Assembly on Friday before joining the AAP. He is the third Congress leader after Praneet Kaur and Gurpreet Singh GP to cross over to AAP before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chandigarh: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Congress suffered yet another blow in Punjab after MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday. This comes within a week after the former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, Gurpreet Singh GP joined AAP.

Prior to joining the AAP, Chabbewal resigned from Congress and the Legislative Assembly. Chabbewal, a Dalit leader has a strong vote bank in his favour. In 2015, the Congress had appointed him as the chairman of the Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission.

The AAP's Punjab unit welcomed Chabbewal saying the current MLA from Chabbewal constituency of Hoshiarpur district has joined AAP after being impressed by the pro-people policies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

It is being speculated that AAP will field Chhabewal from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. He has been elected as an MLA twice on Congress ticket. Earlier, in 2019, he contested from Hoshiarpur but was defeated by BJP's Som Prakash.

Ten days ago, he had gone to the Assembly and said that he came to relieve the burden of debt from the Punjab government. The government had promised to reduce the debt but the debt has increased, he had said.

Chhabewal is the third Congress leader to join AAP before the Lok Sabha elections. Prior to Gurpreet Singh GP, MP Praneet Kaur had quit Congress. Gurpreet Singh GP has already been announced as a candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Chabbewal was the deputy Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly. He joined Congress in 2009. In 2017, he got Congress ticket for the first time and won from Hoshiarpur. Then, in 2022 Assembly elections he defeated AAP candidate Harminder Singh Sandhu by 7646 votes.

Read more

  1. Former Madhya Pradesh minister joins AAP
  2. Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins AAP
  3. Delhi Cong Vice Prez Ali Mehdi joins AAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Tanveer Khan's adventurous journey of mapping 200 Alpine Lakes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.