Bihar: PM Modi Targets Sonia Gandhi, Says Dynasts Are Afraid of Contesting Lok Sabha Polls

Bihar: PM Modi

Patna (Bihar) : During his today's visit to Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on what he described as 'dynasty politics' indirectly attacking the Congress party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Addressing a meeting in Bihar's Aurangabad district, PM Modi said that the dynasts were afraid of contesting the Lok Sabha elections but preferring to enter the Parliament through the Rajya Sabha.

The prime minister's comment is seen as an apparent dig at Congress former president Sonia Gandhi, who is not contesting the coming Lok Sabha polls and got elected to the Upper House from Rajasthan.

PM Modi also invoked the Ayodhya Temple construction in his speech, saying that the people of Bihar have been celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla. He recalled how Bihar has been respected as the land of Goddess Sita, the consort of Lord Ram. Modi is visiting Bihar today for the first time after the NDA government reclaimed power after CM Nitish Kumar bid goodbye to the Grand Alliance consisting of RJD and Congress.

The prime minister asserted that there will be development and rule of law in Bihar with the return of the double engine government. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who switched loyalties from INDIA bloc to NDA, was present on the dais. PM Modi said that conferring Bharat Ratna on former chief minister Karpoori Thakur was like honouring the whole people of Bihar.

PM's visit generated a lot of political buzz here ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP workers and leaders are in an upbeat mood.

During this one-day visit, PM Modi attended a meeting at Ratanwa village in Aurangabad district where he unveiled development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore. On this occasion, the Prime Minister unveiled several national highway projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, which will be constructed parallel to the existing JP Ganga Setu.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation three railway projects, which include the doubling of the Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a 26-km-long new line between Bandhua and Paimar. The PM also inaugurated 12 projects worth over 2,190 crore under the Namami Gange scheme. These include sewerage treatment plants in Patna, Sonepur, Naugachia, and Chapra.

He also laid the foundation stone of Unity Mall in Patna, which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, and provide a boost to the 'One District, One Product' project. (with agency inputs)