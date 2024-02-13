PM Modi Interacts with First Batch of Students from IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day UAE visit, on Tuesday interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi Campus. He said that this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi Campus. The Prime Minister said that this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of the countries in February 2022. The project, a joint collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK), aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally.

It would also foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of next generation technology, research and innovation. The first academic program - a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability - commenced this January.

