Cong Adopted 'Loot' East Policy, BJP Turned It into 'Act East' Policy: PM Modi

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress, saying the party had adopted the 'loot' east policy while the BJP had turned it into the 'Act East' policy.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister said Tripura has witnessed pioneering transformations under the BJP government. Modi said the birth celebrations of Lord Ram is being held in his own temple in Ayodhya after 500 years.

"The Congress had adopted the 'loot' east policy while the BJP has turned it into the Act East policy," Modi told an election rally in the Tripura capital.

Modi said his government has decided to construct three crore new houses in India for the poor. "Tripura's people are going to benefit a great deal from it," he added.

"After a long wait of 500 years, Ram Lalla is finally in a grand temple in Ayodhya instead of a tent," he added. The Prime Minister said his government is focusing on enhancing connectivity in the Northeast.

Modi said Rs 3,000 crore will be spent for the facelift of highways in the state. "Earlier, mobile towers didn't work properly in the state, but now work is on to improve 5G connectivity. It is the Modi government which has reduced mobile bills to around Rs 400-Rs 500 per month. Had the Congress been in power, your mobile bills would have been Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress and the CPI(M), the PM said, "The Congress Yuvraj, who is critical over the use of investigative agencies, is now demanding the arrest of Kerala Chief Minister on corruption charges. No corrupt person will be spared," he said.