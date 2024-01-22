Loading...

Patnaik watches live streaming of Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony

By PTI

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Source: X@Naveen_Odisha)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik observed the live broadcast of the Ram temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. Watching the ceremony live from his home, the chief minister was joined by Nabin Odisha chairman V K Pandian.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday watched the live telecast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, while people across the state celebrated the mega event. Accompanied by his close aide and 5T (transformational) and Nabin Odisha chairman V K Pandian, the chief minister watched the live streaming of the event at his residence.

"Witnessed the auspicious #RamMandirPranPrathista being held #Ayodhya. Delighted to see the nation coming together with religious fervor for the #PranPratishta", Patnaik said in a post on X. "Hoble Governor extends his hearty wishes to everyone on the much awaited consecration of #ShriRamLala at Ayodhya. May the Lord bless all," Governor Odisha said in a post on X.

While VHP and other members of the Sangh Parivar held rallies, yagna and programmes at different places, Odisha BJP leaders held a special programme at their state party headquarters to celebrate the occasion. Special Pujas were held in all Hanuman temples across the state while saffron flags with Hanuman and Sri Ram photos were put up on road sides. The rallies were held with participants chanting Jai Sri Ram. In many places sweets were distributed among devotees".

Some families decorated their houses with flowers, rangoli, lit earthen lamps and installed 'Kalasa'. As the day was declared as a public holiday by the state government, many employees were seen celebrating the day by singing devotional songs. In Bhubaneswar, people visited the Ram Temple, Hanuman Temple, and other temples and offered prayers.

