Rajasthan: Canteen Operator in Army Area Falls in Honey Trap, Turns Pakistan Spy; Arrested

Jaipur : Rajasthan Intelligence team has arrested an accused who was allegedly spying for Pakistan from Bikaner. The accused, who runs a canteen in Bikaner Mahajan Range, fell into a honey trap of Pakistani agencies. The accused was sending confidential information of the Indian Army to Pakistan by keeping in touch with the Pakistani intelligence agency. This information was being sent through social media.

According to ADG Intelligence Sanjay Aggarwal, Rajasthan Intelligence carried out a joint action with Military Intelligence, Bikaner. Vikram Singh, a resident of village Upper Ka Bas of Lakhasar area of ​​Dungargarh tehsil, who was spying for Pakistan Intelligence Agency, has been arrested. The espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies are constantly monitored by Rajasthan Intelligence.

During surveillance, it came to light that Vikram Singh, resident of Dungargarh area of ​​Bikaner, is in constant touch with Pakistani intelligence handlers through social media.

ADG Sanjay Aggarwal said that the activities of Vikram Singh were closely monitored by the Intelligence Jaipur team. During this time, it was found that he was being lured by honeytrap and was sharing information of strategic importance by staying in touch with the Pakistani female agent through social media. Accused Vikram Singh was operating a vent canteen in Army Area Mahajan Bikaner for a long time.

The Pakistani intelligence agent was in contact with Anita for about a year. At the behest of the Pak handler, Vikram was making available sensitive information of the Army area like photographs, location of restricted areas, videos, information about units and officers on social media.

ADG Sanjay Aggarwal said that after the interrogation of accused Vikram Singh and confirmation of the facts through technical analysis of the mobile phone of the accused, a case was registered against the accused under the Government Secrets Act 1923. The accused is being interrogated.