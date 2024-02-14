Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire along IB in Jammu

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Representative image of Border areas

Pakistan Rangers violated bilateral ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at Border Security Force (BSF) post on International Border (IB) in J&K's Jammu district.

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday violated ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing at a Border Security Force (BSF) post along the International Border here, officials said.

BSF personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal retaliated befittingly to the firing from across the border, with the exchange lasting for over 20 minutes, beginning at 5.50 pm, officials said. They said there was no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

Last year, on the intervening night of November 8-9, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in Ramgarh sector of Samba district -- the first death on this side since February 25, 2021, when a renewed ceasefire was agreed upon by the two countries.

Earlier on October 26, two BSF personnel and a woman were injured in cross-border firing in Arnia sector of Jammu, while another BSF jawan was injured in a similar incident on October 17. Officials said senior officers are monitoring the situation and the security personnel deployed all along the IB have been asked to remain on high alert.

The ceasefire violation comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir administration is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory on February 20. Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu during his visit.

TAGGED:

Ceasefire along IB in JammuPakistan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.