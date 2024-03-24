Over 2,000 people celebrate Hindu festival Holi and Jewish festival Purim in Israel

Tel Aviv: Over 2,000 Indians and Israelis celebrated Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim in the happening "flea market" of Tel Aviv enjoying Indian dance, classical music, dresses, henna, calligraphy in Hindi and Indian Chai. Tel Aviv municipality in association with the Indian mission in Israel celebrated "India in flea market" to celebrate the two festivals which more or less fall on the same day every year, or at the most with a difference of a day before or after.

The event drew thousands of Indian enthusiasts, including Israelis of Indian origin and Indian students, from all over the country. The Indian festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours and the Jewish festival of Purim, when people wear colourful dresses, share many commonalities. "Both festivals are celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Both festivals are celebrated around the same time- the arrival of spring and the end of winter. Both festivals are celebrated outdoors where communities come together, dance, sing, eat and make fun in a spirit of togetherness", a participant noted.

The Flea market in Yafo wore a festive look dressed up in an Indian ensemble in various ways. The event was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission, Rajiv Bodwade, and Rafi Shushan, CEO of Mishlama leyafo from the Tel Aviv Yafo Municipality. "In association with #TelAvivYafo Municipality, the Embassy of India celebrated the India in Flea Market' event on the occasion of #Holi and #Purim festivals. Over 2000 visitors enjoyed Indian dance, classical music, Indian dresses, henna, calligraphy in Hindi & Indian Chai", a post by the Indian mission on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said.

Indian enthusiasts enjoyed activities such as dance workshops with songs about the festival of Holi, presentations narrating the significance of Holi and celebrating the common spirit of happiness and unity that Purim and Holi share. There was also a classical Indian instrumental music performance, Trikundram', by three Israeli artists who played Bansuri, Tabla and Sitar, and an Indian classical dance performance by Israeli artists.

Henna stalls attracted a lot of women visitors who enjoyed Mehndi drawing on their palms. Calligraphy stalls writing names of visitors in Hindi also was a hit among youngsters. A dress corner was also set up showcasing Indian costumes to the visitors. The visitors dressed up in Indian costumes and enjoyed taking photographs at the selfie points and drank Indian Chai giving the event a sense of Purim celebrations.