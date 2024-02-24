Delhi School Fight: 12-Yr-Old Boy Arrested for 'Killing' 14-Yr-Old Fellow Student

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

North East Delhi: Minor Kills Fellow Student

After an altercation at school, a 12-year-old minor boy attacked his 14-year-old fellow student with a blade while going home. The victim was found lying with a heavily bleeding nose and locals shifted him to hospital where he was declared as brought dead. The incident took place under the Usmanpur police station limits of ​​North East Delhi.

New Delhi: A 14-year-old student was murdered on Friday in Usmanpur police station area of ​​North East Delhi. The police have made a shocking revelation in this case and arrested a minor. Police say that there was a fight between the two over a trivial matter. Then a 12 year old student killed his fellow student outside the school. The deceased student suffered from a bleeding nose. Injury marks were also found on the body.

DCP of North-East Delhi, Dr. Joy Tirkey said that at around 4 pm on Friday evening, information was received that a 14-year-old child was declared as brought dead at Jag Pravesh Hospital in Shastri Park. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. It was found that the student was brought bleeding from Sant Ravidas Gali of Brahmpuri. During interrogation, it was revealed that at around 2:15 pm, the student was found bleeding in Sant Ravidas Gali of Brahmpuri. The local people admitted him to the hospital.

DCP said that the deceased child was a resident of street number 2 of Brahmpuri and was studying in eighth class in a private school of the area. The crime team and forensic team investigated the incident site. CCTV footage installed at the spot was extracted, on the basis of which the accused student was identified and arrested. DCP said that the age of the accused student is 12 years.

Sources that while going home after school, a fight broke out between the two students in Sant Ravidas Gali of Brahmpuri. The accused attacked the 14 year old student with a blade. The victim died due to excessive bleeding. DCP said that further action is being taken in the matter.

MurderStudent MurderDelhi MurderMinor ArrestedSchool Fight

